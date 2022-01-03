The rules for changing tickets prior to the pandemic come back into effect

THE ANAC informed that, since January 1, 2022, The rules prior to the Covid-19 pandemic for ticket changes, cancellation, refund and credit have reverted to. The emergency measure Law nº 14.034/2020 (amended by Law nº 14.174/2021), which made the rules more flexible in view of the consequences caused by the pandemic, was applied to situations that occurred until the end of 2021. Now, the rules will be in force provisions of Resolution No. 400/2016.

What was it like during the pandemic?

With the publication of the Law No. 14.034/2020 (later amended by Law No. 14.174/2021), for flights between March 19, 2020 and December 31, 2021, the passenger who canceled the trip was exempt from the contractual fine and the amount paid on the ticket it was left as credit for future use. Passengers who decided to cancel the air ticket and opted for a refund were subject to the contractual rules of the purchased fare and possible fines could be applied.

The refund was corrected by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and had to take place within 12 months, counting from the date of the canceled flight. When the ticket was canceled by the airline, the consumer was entitled, free of charge, to re-accommodation, refund or credit, the latter valid for 18 months from the date of purchase.

The current rules

Based on Resolution No. 400/2016, as of January 1, 2022, if the company cancels the flight, passengers have the right to choose between re-accommodation, full refund of the amount paid or execution by other modalities.

If the passenger takes the initiative to give up the airline ticket, the company may charge the fines provided for in the contract for reimbursement. Although not obligated, the passenger can accept a refund on credit, but the amount and validity of the credit must be negotiated between the passenger and the airline.

In any case, the company has 7 days to make a refund, counting from the passenger’s request. The refund is not adjusted by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index).

Common questions

As of January 1st, check out the rules applicable to the change and reimbursement of airline tickets

Can there be fines charged when the initiative to change the air ticket belongs to the passenger?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: Yes. When it is the passenger’s initiative to change (including the cancellation and request for a refund of the ticket), the fines provided for during the purchase of the air ticket will apply. There is an important exception: for purchases made at least 7 days in advance, counting from the date of departure, the passenger who gives up his air ticket within 24 hours, counting from the receipt of his proof of purchase, has the right to a full refund (no fines).

Yes. When it is the passenger’s initiative to change (including the cancellation and request for a refund of the ticket), the fines provided for during the purchase of the air ticket will apply. There is an important exception: for purchases made at least 7 days in advance, counting from the date of departure, the passenger who gives up his air ticket within 24 hours, counting from the receipt of his proof of purchase, has the right to a full refund (no fines). Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: Yes. When it is the passenger’s initiative to change (including the cancellation and request for a refund of the ticket), the fines provided for during the purchase of the air ticket will apply. There is an important exception: for purchases made at least 7 days in advance, counting from the date of departure, the passenger who gives up his air ticket within 24 hours, counting from the receipt of his proof of purchase, has the right to a full refund (no fines).

How long does the company have to reimburse the transportation service?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: The company has 12 months to reimbursement, counting from the flight date.

The company has 12 months to reimbursement, counting from the flight date. Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: The company has 7 days to make the refund, counting from the passenger’s request.

Is this period the same when the passenger gives up the ticket within 24 hours?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: No. In this case, the refund must be made within 7 days from the date of request by the passenger. But beware, this rule is only applicable to purchases made at least 7 days in advance, counting from the departure date. In addition, the passenger must give up the airline ticket within 24 hours, counting from the receipt of his/her proof of purchase.

No. In this case, the refund must be made within 7 days from the date of request by the passenger. But beware, this rule is only applicable to purchases made at least 7 days in advance, counting from the departure date. In addition, the passenger must give up the airline ticket within 24 hours, counting from the receipt of his/her proof of purchase. Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: Yes. There are 7 days from the passenger’s request. But beware, this rule is only applicable to purchases made at least 7 days in advance, counting from the departure date. In addition, the passenger must give up the airline ticket within 24 hours, counting from the receipt of his/her proof of purchase.

Is the deadline for reimbursement of the boarding fee the same?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: Yes, the term is the same as the reimbursement for the transport service. That’s 12 months from the date of the flight.

Yes, the term is the same as the reimbursement for the transport service. That’s 12 months from the date of the flight. Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: Yes, the term is the same as the reimbursement for the transport service. There are 7 days, counting from the passenger’s request.

Will the refund be made with monetary correction?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: Yes, based on the INPC, the National Consumer Price Index.

Yes, based on the INPC, the National Consumer Price Index. Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: Do not.

My flight was canceled by the airline, I requested a refund but I am still paying for the ticket. Are there any rules for this case?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: Yes. For purchases in installments, at the passenger’s request, the airline must arrange for the suspension of the collection of future installments (still open).

Yes. For purchases in installments, at the passenger’s request, the airline must arrange for the suspension of the collection of future installments (still open). Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: Do not.

Can the refund be made in credits?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: Yes.

Yes. Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: Yes.

Is the passenger required to accept a refund in credits?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: Do not.

Do not. Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: Do not.

Does credit acceptance exempt the consumer from fines?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: Yes. The credit must still have a value greater than or equal to the airfare.

Yes. The credit must still have a value greater than or equal to the airfare. Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: Do not.

What is the term for using the credit?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: There are 18 months, counting from the date of granting the credit (which must be granted within 7 days, counting from the date the passenger requests it).

There are 18 months, counting from the date of granting the credit (which must be granted within 7 days, counting from the date the passenger requests it). Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: Free negotiation between the passenger and the airline.

Is the shipping fee included in the credit?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: Yes.

Yes. Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: Yes.

Where are these rules?

Scheduled flights between 19/Mar/2020 and 31/Dec/2021: Law 14.034/2020 (Amended by Law 14.174/2021)

Law 14.034/2020 (Amended by Law 14.174/2021) Scheduled flights until March 18, 2020 and from January 1, 2022: Resolution 400/2016

Important:

When refunding, the payment methods used to purchase the air ticket must be observed.

Even if the ticket is of a non-refundable type, the value of the boarding fee must be fully refunded to the passenger.

The air ticket credit corresponds to the amount to be used by the passenger for the future purchase of products or services offered by the airline. The credit and its validity must be informed to the passenger in writing, in physical or electronic means. The free use of credit must also be ensured, including for the purchase of air tickets for third parties.

The right to a refund or credit does not depend on the payment method used to purchase the ticket, whether cash, credit, points or miles.

Further information on refunds can be found by clicking here.

Bearing in mind that, in case of problems or demands regarding their air ticket, ANAC recommends that the consumer first look for the electronic and telephone service channels of the airline itself, writing down the protocol numbers, if possible, or, if applicable, the travel agency where the ticket was purchased.

If you do not receive a solution and understand that your transport rights were infringed, you can file a complaint on the official Consumidor.gov.br platform. The airline responds, the passenger assesses and ANAC inspects collectively.

☞ see also: Got a canceled flight? Find out what your rights as a passenger are!