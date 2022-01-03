The White House was asked to intervene in the attack on the Capitol, says witness

Members of the US House Select Committee, investigating January 6, 2021, said this Sunday (2) that they have important testimony about communications to former President Donald Trump on the day of the deadly attack.

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair and one of its two Republican members, told ABC News that the panel has “firsthand testimony” that, during the attack, Trump’s daughter and then senior adviser Ivanka Trump asked him to intervene.

And President Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, told CNN the panel has “significant testimony” that the White House “was ordered to do something.”

“We know your daughter — we have firsthand testimony that your daughter Ivanka has been at least twice asking her to ‘please stop this violence,’” Cheney told ABC News.

THE CNN previously reported some of these interactions, described in the books “I Alone Can Fix It” by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, and “Peril” by Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. Ivanka Trump tried to intervene repeatedly, talking to her father three times.

“Let that thing go,” she told him. “Never mind,” she said, in line with “Danger.”

Thompson told Dana Bash of CNN in “State of the Union” this Sunday (2): “We have significant testimony that leads us to believe that the White House has been told to do something. We want to check everything out so that when we produce our report and when we have the audiences, the public will have the opportunity to see for themselves.”

He added: “The only thing I can say is that it’s highly unusual for someone in charge of anything to notice what’s going on and not do anything.”

Asked whether he believes then-President Trump’s actions during the insurgency warrant criminal referral, Thompson replied: “We don’t know. If there’s something we’ve found out as a committee and we feel would warrant a referral to the Department of Justice, we’ll do it.”

The comments come days before the one-year anniversary of the attack, in which a pro-Trump mob temporarily defeated police officers and stormed the Capitol, attacking officers and destroying parts of the iconic building.

The chaos that ensued led to the death of several people on the day of the attack or shortly thereafter, while several officers who responded during the attack later died by suicide.

Thompson’s committee is investigating the attack and the events that led to it since the beginning of the year. Much of the committee’s work to date has taken place behind closed doors, and an interim report on its findings is not expected until mid-year.

The president said on Sunday that the panel has “some concerns” about possible financial fraud by Trump and his allies surrounding the insurgency.

“It’s highly worrying on our part that people raise money for an activity and we can’t find the money that’s being spent for that particular activity,” he said.

“So we’re going to continue to look at that and funding is one of those things that we’re going to look at very closely.

He also did not say whether the panel is planning to subpoena members of Congress, such as Trump’s ally, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, to cooperate with the committee.

“I expect individuals who have been sworn in as a member of Congress to step forward,” he said. “That’s why we asked them to come voluntarily.”

Thompson said the panel is still working through testimony and witness documents about the makeshift “war room” at the Willard Hotel in DC, run by Trump’s allies Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, on the day of the attack.

“Part of our job is trying to get access to that day’s records, whoever paid for it. Bernie Kerik is significant. He has started cooperating with our committee, we hope that cooperation will continue,” he said. “The hotel has been asked to provide information for us, so we are doing our investigation.”

THE CNN previously reported that Kerik, the former New York police commissioner, has made public emails that show him cutting payments on a set of hotel rooms, where Trump’s post-election “war room” operated, and briefing Giuliani to pick up some of the tab.

During the ABC interview, Cheney reiterated his strong reservations about Trump’s suitability for the future role.

“Any man who did not, any man who provoked a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes, any man who watched television as the police were beaten while his supporters stormed the United States Capitol, is clearly unfit for a future role,” Cheney said.

“Of course I can never be anywhere near the Oval Office again.”

Asked whether she believed the committee’s investigation and report could change minds, Cheney said she was hopeful because the work was being done on a bipartisan basis.

“It’s a group that brings together a group of us with very different political views, but who come together when the issues have to do with defending the Constitution, and that gives me hope,” she said.

