The winner of Mega in RJ made a simple bet and won R$190 million on his own

A single player from Mega-Sena da Virada, who made his ticket in Cabo Frio (RJ), alone won one of the two maximum prizes in the draw, of almost R$ 190 million. Having made a single bet, he hit 6 numbers and won R$189,062,363.74. The other ticket with 6 hits, which won the same amount, was a raffle with 14 participants in Campinas (SP).

In addition to these two prizes, there were 1,712 bets with 5 hits, which won R$50,861.33 each, and 143,494 tickets with 4 hits, which yielded R$866.88 each. The total collection of the contest, drawn on the last 31st, was R$ 1,510,256,529.00, in other words, more than one and a half billion reais.

According to the Caixa lotteries website, the probability of hitting the six numbers with a single bet, of R$ 4.50, is one in more than 50 million. At last year’s Mega da Virada, the six-hit prize went to two simple bets, from Aracaju (SP) and São Paulo (SP), which won R$ 162,625,108.22 each.

The next Mega-Sena conventional draw, held from 8 pm (Brasilia time) with live broadcast over the internet, is scheduled for January 5, 2022. The estimate, according to Caixa, is that the prize will be of BRL 3 million.

To participate, you must place a bet of six to 15 numbers on the lottery credentials by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery site. All bets registered before 19:00 on the day of the draw participate in the next contest.

How to redeem the prize?

Winners of physical bets up to R$1,903.98 can redeem their money at any lottery outlet. After this amount, payment is made only at Caixa’s bank branches. For this, it is necessary to present the winning bet receipt, the official and original identity document with photo and the CPF.

Winners of online betting up to R$1,903.98 can request a transfer online, through Mercado Pago, or also at the lottery shop. It is necessary to present the printed betting slip, with a bar code, in addition to the redemption code (with six digits) generated on the Loterias Caixa website, which is valid for 24 hours.

Another option is to generate a QR Code, which is valid for an hour, and can be displayed on electronic devices such as phones and tablets.

Online bets that won more than R$1,903.98 must follow the same rules as physical bets, and must be redeemed at a Caixa branch.