The world has almost 4,000 canceled flights, says Flight Aware

According to a count carried out by the flight tracking website FlightAware, this Sunday (2), around 3,946 flights were canceled globally and 10,590 were delayed, due to bad weather and the advancement of the Ômicron variant around the world.

In the United States alone, about 2,355 flights were canceled today and 2,739 on Saturday (1).

As Ômicron advances, crews and pilots have had to be quarantined — forcing airlines to cancel flights.

US crews, pilots and support teams are reluctant to work overtime during the season, despite huge financial incentives.

Many employees are afraid to contract Covid-19 and are unwilling to deal with unruly passengers, according to unions.

Allegiant airline spokeswoman Hilarie Gray told CNN on Saturday that the continued impact of these factors is not something the airlines can predict, but that they anticipated additional delays and cancellations this week.

“Of course, when there is an unforeseen interruption in the trip, customer service notifies the affected passengers directly and relays the options for another flight, refund, credit or other compensation,” he said.

*With information from Reuters

