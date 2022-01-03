There are new rumors about the release date of the next Forza Motorsport

While Forza Horizon 5 is breaking record-breaking gamers and has been named the highest-rated game of the year by expert critics, many racing fans are already looking out for the release date of the next Forza Motorsport.

Insider Faizan Shaikh tweeted the rumor about the new Forza Motorsport and said the racing game could only be released in September or October 2022. He wants to support this thesis with the list of releases from previous Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon releases.

“If the Forza Motorsport is released in 2022, it may be between september and october. Crossfire X in February. Stalker 2 in April. Redfall in summer (our winter). Starfield in November. Deathloop PS exclusivity ends in September. Project Pentiment and Project Belfry could also be launched in 2022. “

Probably, our doubts should be clarified at E3 2022, when Microsoft announces the roadmap and games for 2022 with specific dates. So far, we’ve only had these hunches because of insiders and speculation.

