These 10 cars will be released 2022: check out what they are

The new year arrives with many car launches on the agenda. But among the many models that should debut in 2022, there are always those that meet the highest expectations. These are vehicles that can steal the show in their categories or even within the general market.

Among the more than 50 launches planned for next year, we have separated 10 cars that are promising for 2022. Check out the SUVs, hatchbacks and pickup trucks whose arrivals generate a lot of expectations.

Honda HR-V

The second generation of the HR-V will be launched between July and August of next year with its range of action even further expanded. If Honda’s current compact SUV is already trying to pinch the base of the midrange category, the new model will be a little bigger and much more equipped to perform that function.

Within this strategy, the HR-V will have entry-level versions with the same 1.5-aspirated engine with direct injection as the new City, to measure forces with intermediate and high-end options from VW T-Cross, Hyundai Crete and Chevrolet Tracker. The more complete variant, with semi-autonomous driving items and 1.5 turbo, will try to find a place in the sun amidst Jeep Compass, Toyota Corolla Cross and VW Taos.

Fiat Fastback

Final lines will have marked differences in relation to the 2018 concept: front will be that of Pulse

Named inside the Project 376, the expected SUV-coupe from the Italian brand will be launched in the middle of the year. Based on Cronos, the model will be just over 4.30 m in length and will be based on the concept car shown at the 2018 São Paulo Motor Show.

In the Fiat line, the Fastback will be positioned above the Pulse in the crossover segment, with a strategy very similar to that of the new HR-V: to be an option between compact and medium. For that, it will use the 1.3 turboflex engine of 185/180 hp that equips Jeep Compass and Fiat Toro.

Citron C3

Between February and March, Citroën will finally win another model of ride for its dealerships other than the C4 Cactus. The new generation of the C3 is one of those cars that are promising for 2022, however, surrounded by great expectations.

The result of an Indian project and built on a simplified version of the CMP modular architecture – the same as the Argentine 208 -, this new C3 is a tall hatch that has chances to debut with the 1.0 Firefly 6V 77/72 hp FCA engine. The 1.6 16V from PSA will equip the most expensive variants at first, until it is replaced by the 1.0 turbo from Pulse.

Renegade Jeep

Model had preview under camouflage

Speaking of turbo, the Renegade with new turboflex engine is one of the cars that are strong promises for the coming year. The compact SUV will undergo a small restyle to finally get rid of the old 1.8 E.torQ and adopt the modern 1.3 16V 185/180 hp that debuted in the Fiat Toro and Jeep Compass and Commander lines.

This powerplant will work with the same current six-speed Aisin transmission in 4×2 options. The Renegade models with 4×4 traction will be traded with the nine-speed ZF automatic transmission that was used in the turbodiesel variants – these will no longer be produced.

Peugeot Landtrek

The Peugeot pickup that wants to measure forces with Toyota Hilux will be launched in the second quarter of 2022 surrounded by expectations. With 5.33 meters in length, 1.96 m in width, 1.82 m in height and 3.18 m of wheelbase, it promises a payload of more than one ton and driver assistance items to face the competition more traditional.

The engine will be a 2.0 turbodiesel with power in the region of 180 hp. In the mechanical set, automatic transmission from Aisin with six gears and 4×4 traction. Landtrek will be assembled in Uruguay, from where it will come to Brazil.

Renault Kwid

Renault Photo | Disclosure

The cheapest car in the country is one of the 10 cars that are promising in 2022. The subcompact wants to maintain good sales in the market with more equipment – they say it will even receive stability and traction controls, which (now) will only be mandatory in 2024 – and 1.0 engine recalibrated.

The three-cylinder SCe must gain variable valve timing, as do the thrusters that equip Sandero and Logan. In the design, changes concentrated in the front: thin main headlamps and the auxiliary lower and larger in a solution already seen in models like Citroën C4 Cactus and Fiat Toro. The official presentation is scheduled for January 20th.

Honda City hatch

The new generation of City will bring in tow the unprecedented (for Brazil) hatch derivation. If the sedan made its debut with the difficult task of filling the void left by the Civic, it will arrive in March with the arduous mission of replacing the Fit, which has also gone out of production.

For that, the model will bet on the seat modularity system inherited from the minivan, the Magic Seat. In the mechanical set, the same as the sedan, with a 1.5-aspirated direct injection engine and a CVT box with seven virtual gears and a system that detects that the car is on a descent and automatically brakes the engine.

Ford Maverick

In January, Ford officially presents its pickup, which, theoretically, would be to fight with Fiat Toro. However, Maverick will arrive imported from Mexico at the beginning of February initially in a high-end Lariat FX4 version and, apparently, will hardly cost much below R$ 250,000.

Produced on the C2 platform, the same as the Bronco do Sport (and the old Focus), the pickup is a little bigger than the Toro and smaller than the Ranger. It will use the same mechanical set as the average SUV, the 240 hp 2.0 EcoBoost turbo with eight-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction.

Great Wall Poer

Great Wall will finally officially start its operations in Brazil in mid-2022 and the Chinese brand is a promise in itself. The automaker will start with a lineup of compact and midsize SUVs, as well as the Poer range of midsize pickup trucks, with an eye on the segment dominated by Toyota Hilux and Chevrolet S10.

The typical cost/benefit of the Chinese will be present next year. The Poer pickup trucks should arrive with driver assistance equipment and a load capacity of up to one ton. There will be two turbocharged 2.0 engines, one gasoline and the other diesel, always with an eight-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction.

Toyota Root/Daihatsu Rocky

The long-awaited debut of the Japanese brand in the segment of compact SUVs is one of the great expectations for 2022. Chances are that the crossover based on the Daihatsu Rocky will be presented at the end of next year’s lights, but with sales only for 2023.

Sold in other markets like Toyota Raize, the SUV is sized by the late Ford EcoSport. They are 3.99 meters long, 1.69 m wide, 1.62 m high and 2.52 m in the wheelbase. Weighing less than a ton, it will start with the same 1.5 16V engine with up to 110 hp and CVT automatic transmission with seven virtual speeds from the Yaris line.