Ticket to the World Cup final is 14 times cheaper than the Libertadores decision

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Ticket to the World Cup final is 14 times cheaper than the Libertadores decision 6 Views

This Sunday, FIFA released the ticket prices for the Club World Cup matches, which will be played in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, and will have the participation of the palm trees. When compared to what was practiced in the Libertadores final, the prices to watch the games in the intercontinental tournament draw attention.

Tickets will be sold in UAE Dirhams (AED). At this moment, one unit of AED is equivalent to R$1.52. The World Cup final will be held on February 12 at Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium. Tickets for the match vary from 50 to 200 EAD’s (equivalent to a range between R$76 and R$304).

To follow the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo at the Centenário Stadium, in Montevideo, fans would have to pay at least 200 dollars (about R$1,100 at that time), while the most expensive ticket was sold at 650 dollars (approximately BRL 3,600).

Thus, the cheapest ticket for the World Cup final costs 14 times less than the cheapest ticket sold for the Libertadores decision. It is worth remembering that several Centenary seats were not occupied by Alviverde and rubro-negro fans.

For the semifinals of the Worlds, the ticket is cheaper. Tickets range from 25 to 200 AED’s (R$38 to R$304). The game will be played at Al Nahyan Stadium, on February 8, and Palmeiras’ opponents will be defined in the confrontation between Monterrey, from Mexico, and Al Ahly, from Egypt.

The pre-sale of tickets for the World began this Sunday (2), through the website https://www.fifa.com/tickets. Until January 7, the sale of tickets will be exclusive to card users Visa.

Leave your comment

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ex-Arsenal advises Manchester United coach to bar Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup; know reason

Paul Merson suggested that Ralf Rangnick remove CR7 from the starting lineup to cast Cavani …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved