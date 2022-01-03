Ticket to the World Cup final is 14 times cheaper than the Libertadores decision

This Sunday, FIFA released the ticket prices for the Club World Cup matches, which will be played in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, and will have the participation of the palm trees. When compared to what was practiced in the Libertadores final, the prices to watch the games in the intercontinental tournament draw attention.

Tickets will be sold in UAE Dirhams (AED). At this moment, one unit of AED is equivalent to R$1.52. The World Cup final will be held on February 12 at Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium. Tickets for the match vary from 50 to 200 EAD’s (equivalent to a range between R$76 and R$304).

To follow the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo at the Centenário Stadium, in Montevideo, fans would have to pay at least 200 dollars (about R$1,100 at that time), while the most expensive ticket was sold at 650 dollars (approximately BRL 3,600).

Thus, the cheapest ticket for the World Cup final costs 14 times less than the cheapest ticket sold for the Libertadores decision. It is worth remembering that several Centenary seats were not occupied by Alviverde and rubro-negro fans.

For the semifinals of the Worlds, the ticket is cheaper. Tickets range from 25 to 200 AED’s (R$38 to R$304). The game will be played at Al Nahyan Stadium, on February 8, and Palmeiras’ opponents will be defined in the confrontation between Monterrey, from Mexico, and Al Ahly, from Egypt.

The pre-sale of tickets for the World began this Sunday (2), through the website https://www.fifa.com/tickets. Until January 7, the sale of tickets will be exclusive to card users Visa.

