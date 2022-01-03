TOP 10: AnTuTu selects the most powerful high-end cell phones of December 2021

AnTuTu revealed this Sunday (02) its updated list of the most powerful high-end cell phones for the month of December 2021. Again, the ranking is dominated by smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888 Plus, two of the most advanced processors from Qualcomm. It is noteworthy that scores are generated based on performance in four parameters: CPU, GPU, UI and memory. The ranking only considers devices with at least one thousand benchmark test entries with AnTuTu, making the average scores more accurate. Check out the list:

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest top-of-the-line platform, is not yet in the rankings due to the high number of tests required for eligibility, but it is possible that the coming weeks will see the Moto Edge X30 and Xiaomi 12 debut. In December 2021 data, the Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro kept its lead unabated for the third consecutive month. Its record-breaking score is supported by its UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM memory, which contributes to a smoother experience for gamers. The rest of the podium remains unchanged, with Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro in 2nd place and iQOO 8 Pro in 3rd place, but the next position is no longer occupied by Black Shark 4 Pro — which disappeared from the ranking — to give up its place live X70 Pro Plus. Another relevant debut on the chart is the OPPO Find N, the Chinese manufacturer’s first folding cell phone.





In 6th place, we found the iQOO 8 scoring slightly above the ASUS ROG Phone 5S in 7th place. iQOO also ranks the Neo 5S in 8th place. Motorola finally showed up on the AnTuTu listing, debuting the Edge S30 in 9th place. Finally, in the last place, we find the long-lived OPPO Find X3 Pro. The newly launched Xiaomi 12 Pro appeared on the Chinese benchmark platform last week, surpassing the 1 million point mark, so it is imaginable that it will rise in the top-of-the-line rankings with a good advantage against the competition in the next analysis .

