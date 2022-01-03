Toro Lists Top 10 Stocks to Invest in January; check out the highlighted sectors – Money Times

THE Toro Investments selected the ten stocks to compose its recommended portfolio for January.

Based on the expectation that assets of commodities It’s from real estate sector will stand out in the month, the broker’s portfolio is made up of companies such as JHSF (JHSF3) and MRV (MRVE3), Besides Petrobras (PETR4), Suzano (SUZB3) and OK (VALLEY3).

Toro highlighted that the Imat Index (Basic Materials), composed of shares of companies linked to major commodities, is undergoing an “important correction” after sharp declines.

Analysts at the institution believe that the buyer flow observed in assets in this class will continue into early 2022.

“It is important to remember that these assets have a strong relationship with the economic recovery, besides the fact that we are dealing with companies with good fundamentals and that perform positively over time,” added Toro.

In the case of the real estate sector, the brokerage drew attention to the purchase opportunity, as there is a seller flow of assets in this class due to the high interest scenario, increasing the share discount.

The papers of dexco (DXCO3), Marfrig (MRFG3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Positive (POSI3) and South America (SULA11).

Disclaimer

THE Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.