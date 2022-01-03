Treating cancer, Rita Lee appears beside her husband in a birthday photo

Rita Lee’s husband, Roberto de Carvalho, used Instagram to publish a tribute to the singer’s 74th birthday, celebrated on December 31, and share a recent image with his beloved.

In the photo, published on the first day of 2022, the singer appears on the night of the turn wearing a hat and her usual colored glasses in front of a strawberry pie with two candles indicating the reached age. In May 2021, after check-up exams, Rita Lee discovered a tumor in her left lung and, since then, she has been undergoing immunotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

“What a difficult year, my love! What an ordeal! My heart broke in many moments, and soon afterwards I was dazzled by all his demonstrations of courage, willpower and endurance. That after all the torment we are facing a time of peace, harmony and great health”, wrote Roberto in the tribute posted on the 31st.

Afterwards, he concluded: “All the best I could wish for you, you deserve millions of times more. I love you, admire you, adore you. We are together yesterday, now and forever.”

This year, the singer and songwriter became the subject of an exhibition at MIS-SP, curated by João Lee, which had been planned and negotiated since 2018. The show takes a colorful and sonorous journey through the artist’s trajectory. The event will be open to the public until February 20th.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

