Trk Negotiates Possible Return to Team One

Trk can return to the club that introduced him to the scenario of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). According to the calculation of the The Enemy together with journalist Rafael Ferreira, multiple sources confirmed a rapprochement between the player and the team one.

At the moment there is nothing signed between the parties. But there is a mutual will between them, especially if trk is no longer part of 00Nation’s plans, the team that officially acts.

00’s own situation is still uncertain and several negotiations are ongoing. The only way out there that is completely certain is that of fer, on the way to the “Last Dance”. At the same time, as already mentioned by The Enemy, Coldzera got right with the team and became the center of the project, with the guarantee to bring and remove players.

A GE report later claimed to have the same information about Cold and added that 00Nation is interested in Team One malbs and 9z Team Try. If the arrival of the pair is confirmed, the most likely is that at least two players leave the 00.

Sought out by our report, Team One chose not to comment on the matter. 00Nation, on the other hand, denied it at first and stated that everyone on the team is “receiving housing options in Norway”, but also added the following: “Of course, it’s time for ‘chair dancing’ and everything changes from one day to the next “.