Twins are born in different days, months and years in the US | World

A maternity hospital in California, United States, registered a very rare case of twins who were born in different days, months and years.
The brothers Alfredo and Aylin were born just 15 minutes apart, but Alfredo Antonio Trujillo came into the world at 23:45 on December 31, 2021 and Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, punctually at 12:00 on January 1, 2022.
The Natividad Medical Center in Monterey County says Alfredo was the last baby to be born in 2021 there, while Aylin was the first in 2022.
The “older” brother was born at 2.75 kg and the “youngest” at 2.66 kg, according to Natividad Medical Center.
Twins Alfredo Antonio and Aylin Yolanda Trujillo were born just 15 minutes apart, but Alfredo came into the world on December 31, 2021 and Aylin, on January 1, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Natividad Medical Center
According to the establishment, there are about 120,000 twin births a year in the US (just over 3% of the total), and the chance of twins being born in different years is 1 in 2 million.
“It’s crazy that they’re twins and have different birthdays,” said the mother, Fátima Madrigal, according to the medical center. “I was surprised and happy for her [Aylin] have arrived at midnight”.
The twins will be joined by three older brothers (two girls and a boy) in the town of Greenfield, and the mother said her oldest son was excited that one of the babies was a boy.
Mother Fátima Madrigal and twins Alfredo Antonio and Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, who were born just 15 minutes apart but in different days, months and years — Photo: Reproduction/Natividad Medical Center
“This was definitely one of the most memorable births of my career,” said doctor Ana Abril Arias, who works at the Natividad Medical Group, according to a statement released by the maternity hospital.
“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones to get here, safely, in 2021 and 2022. What an incredible way to start the new year!”, celebrated the doctor.