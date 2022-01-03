Twitter bans US Republican Party representative from platform

Marjorie Taylor Greene Violated Social Media Disinformation Policy on Covid-19

Brendan Smialowski / AFP Marjorie had already been temporarily suspended from the site



THE twitter announced this Sunday, 2, that it permanently banned from its platform the representative of the Republican party From United States, Marjorie Taylor Greene, for tweets that violate social media’s disinformation policy about the Covid-19. The Georgia congresswoman is the first member of Congress to be banned in this way. The platform had previously issued a short-term suspension to the @mtgreenee account for its “misleading” posts. At least two other Republican House members also received temporary suspension: Jim Banks and Barry Moore. “Twitter is America’s enemy and cannot deal with the truth,” Greene said in a statement posted on Telegram. “They cannot stop the truth from spreading far and wide. Big Tech cannot stop the truth. The communist democrats cannot stop the truth”, he added. the former president Donald Trump was also banned from the platform after inciting violence in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.