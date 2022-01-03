Uncle saves his nephew in Três Marias, loses strength and ends up drowning

Ivan Drummond – State of Minas

posted on 01/02/2022 18:22



(credit: family/reproduction album)

A tragedy struck the Balbino Ferreira family, from Betim, on this New Year’s Eve. The body of 26-year-old Mateus Henrique Balbino Ferreira, who on Saturday afternoon (1/2), had rescued a nephew, identified only as Marquinhos, 22, from drowning at the Três Marias Dam.

Last Thursday, the family traveled to Felixlândia, to spend New Year’s Eve. On Saturday afternoon, the first day of the year, Mateus and Marquinhos went for a swim, going to Ilha do Mangabal, which is in the rural area of ​​Felixlândia.

Soon after entering the water, Marquinhos began to scream for help as he was pulled by the current. Then Matthew jumped into the water, heading towards his nephew.

Matthew managed to catch up with his nephew and bring him to the shallows. However, according to relatives, as he would have made a great effort, Matthew ended up losing his strength and disappeared into the waters.

Immediately after receiving the report of the drowning, the Fire Department sent a team to the scene. With nightfall, the searches had to be suspended, being resumed this Sunday morning (2/1), when the body was found.

This fact led the Fire Department to publish a note of solidarity with the victim’s family, which also serves as a warning: “Our feelings for the victim’s loved ones. It is a warning to the general population about the necessary care when performing water activities.”