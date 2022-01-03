Uncle saves his nephew in Trs Marias, loses his strength and ends up drowning – Gerais

Mateus managed to save his nephew in the waters of the Trs Marias lagoon, but he ended up drowning. (photo: family/reproduction album)

A tragedy befell the Balbino Ferreira family, from Betim, this New Year. The body of Mateus Henrique Balbino Ferreira, 26, was rescued at the Represa de Trs Marias, who, on Saturday afternoon (1/2), would have saved a nephew from drowning, identified only as Marquinhos, 22 years old.

The family traveled last Thursday to Felixlndia, to spend New Year’s Eve. On Saturday afternoon, the first day of the year, Mateus and Marquinhos went for a swim, heading to Ilha do Mangabal, which is located in the rural area of ​​Felixlndia.

Soon after entering the water, Marquinhos began to scream for help, as he was pulled by the current. Then Matthew jumped into the water, heading towards his nephew.

Matthew managed to reach his nephew and brought him to the shallows. However, according to relatives, as he would have made a great effort, Matthew ended up losing his strength and disappeared into the waters.

Immediately after receiving the report of the drowning, the Fire Department sent a team to the scene. With nightfall, the searches had to be suspended, being resumed this Sunday morning (2/1), when the body was found.

This fact led the Fire Department to publish a note of solidarity with the victim’s family, which also serves as a warning: “Our feelings to the victim’s loved ones. It alerts the general population about the necessary care when performing water activities.”