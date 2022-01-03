Understand what bowel obstruction is, the reason for Bolsonaro’s new hospitalization

President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted this Monday (3) at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, to treat an intestinal obstruction. The gastroenterologist André Zonetti explained in an interview with CNN which characterizes the situation that led the president to another hospitalization.

THE CNN, Bolsonaro said he is doing well and will undergo further tests to define possible surgery. There is no forecast of high.

The president’s intestinal obstruction, according to Zonetti, is partial, and may be related to the surgical procedure the president underwent after the stab wound during the 2018 election campaign.

“You imagine the intestine is like a hose. If you suture this hose, it can close a little when it heals”, said the specialist.

This closing movement of the organ is known as stenosis and limits bowel function.

Another possibility is the creation of adhesions in the intestine that cause the obstruction. “Every time there is a surgical procedure, these adhesions can happen, which will cause the bowel mobility to be a little impaired, allowing this situation to sometimes occur,” he explained.

There is still a third possibility for the clinical picture of Bolsonaro’s intestinal obstruction, according to the gastroenterologist, which may be related to an ischemic component.

“He had a lesion in the main artery, which supplies the intestine. Some of this (the obstruction) may be the result of an inefficient blood supply to that part of the intestine,” added Zonetti.

The specialist says that pictures like Bolsonaro’s usually do not require urgency, and that the president’s visit to the hospital may be related to alleviating the inconvenience that this situation causes. “There is no immediate urgency, but there is pain, so they need to be treated early to improve this discomfort”, he assessed.

The treatment, according to Zonetti, should not require any surgical procedure. “The treatment must be fasting, (introduction of) nasogastric tube and then the gradual reintroduction of food,” said the expert, noting that a more accurate diagnosis requires full knowledge of the president’s health status.

He claims that the president’s behavior could hardly have caused the situation, which is more likely to be a common consequence of the attack and the surgical procedure that Bolsonaro underwent in 2018.

“The president cannot do or not do something that will reduce this risk (of presenting a picture of intestinal obstruction”, he said. “At first, without knowing the case closely, it is not his fault, but it is, yes , a fact that is repeated (due to the clinical history)”, he stated.