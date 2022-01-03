Understand what is Flurona, dual flu infection and Covid-19 – World

Flurona is what the dual infection of flu and Covid-19. This week, the disease hit a patient in Israel, causing mild symptoms. In Ceará, three cases of “coinfection” were confirmed by the State Health Department (Sesa).

The name flurone is a junction between Influenza (flu virus) and coronavirus (Covid-19 virus).

Israeli medical authorities confirmed the first case of concurrent infection in a pregnant woman unvaccinated, according to information from Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The woman was discharged last Thursday (30) and the hospital indicated that she was in good condition. Even so, the Ministry of Health continued to study the case to see if a combination of the two viruses caused more serious illnesses.

Professionals also pointed out that it is likely that many others have been infected with the two viruses, but that they have not yet been diagnosed. “The disease is the same disease. They are viral and they make breathing difficult because they both attack the upper respiratory tract,” said Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department.

Some reports suggested that this case marked the world’s first dual infection, but reports of patients with flu and Covid-19 surfaced in the United States as early as the spring of 2020.

Flurona in Ceará

The three cases of “coinfection” in Ceará were identified in Fortaleza: they are two children 1 year old, who were admitted to private hospitals in the city; and a 52-year-old man who did not need hospitalization.

According to Sesa, the children also did not present serious conditions and have already been discharged from hospital. There is no information on which coronavirus strain was responsible for the infections. The flu virus was identified as influenza A H3N2.

Ricristhi Gonçalves, Sesa’s Executive Secretary for Surveillance and Regulation, explains that co-infection “is a rarest event”, but what happens and that “does not mean that the patient will have a worsening of the condition because of it”.