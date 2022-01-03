Understand why Sweden is moving an entire city around

Some people spend their entire lives living in the same house — while many move from city to country in search of new opportunities and experiences. But who moves, usually, are the people. In the case of Kiruna, in Sweden, the city is changing.

The entire city of Kiruna — with its houses, streets and infrastructure — is moving three kilometers to the east. To understand how and why this is happening, read on.

the origin of everything

(Source: Forbes/Reproduction)

The story of Kiruna’s move begins at the turn of the 20th century, when mining company Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara Aktiebolag (LKAB) began mining iron reserves in Swedish Lapland. To accommodate its workers and make the operation possible, the state company founded a new city: Kiruna, created in April 1900.

Over the next few decades, the city grew — today, it is home to more than 20,000 people. It has become a rocket launch site, has gained a famous ice hotel and other tourist attractions such as its beautiful church. Furthermore, Kiruna is the northernmost city in Sweden and, therefore, it has natural phenomena such as the northern lights and the midnight sun.

Meanwhile, minerals continued to support the city financially and became responsible for 90% of the European Union’s iron production. That’s because the ore mined at Kiruna is incredibly purer than that from other European mines.

livelihood becomes a threat

The problem is that mining has several environmental impacts and, in Kiruna, the biggest threat is soil erosion. As the iron deposits are at a 60-degree angle, the removal causes cracks in the ground near the mine.

(Source: Forbes/Reproduction)

At first this was not a problem, but as more and more iron was removed, erosion increased until reaching the city, compromising the structure of the buildings.

In the mid-2000s it was decided that part of Kiruna would be moved so that the mining company’s activities could continue. Even though it sounds like a strange idea, the option was actually the most viable, as the LKAB is about 20% of the population. The damage from the stoppage would be much greater.

changing for the better

After some proposals, the new location was defined in 2010, three kilometers east of the original city. Even an international competition of architects was held to choose the new city plan. The winning proposal includes a center with a new city hall, squares and more living spaces — which received the approval of the residents.

The change started in 2014, with the installation of the infrastructure. Residents have the option of selling their homes for 20% above market value or buying a new home in New Kiruna. An estimated 6,000 people will need to make this choice and move house.

Meanwhile, 21 historic buildings — such as the beautiful 100-year-old church — will have to be moved to the new Kiruna. Some are loaded onto trucks, whole, while others need to be rebuilt, brick by brick.

The idea is to move the city little by little, as each region needs to move in order not to be harmed by the mine. The project intends to finish the entire process by the end of the century — when the mining company will have invested at least 1 billion dollars in moving the city.