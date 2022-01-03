Understand why Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield costumes are different in No Return Home

Spider-Man: No Return Home brought the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as different versions of Peter Parker, but many noted that their costumes brought some changes. In an interview with Before and Afters, Kelly Port, responsible for the visual effects of the film, commented:

‘Yes, in fact the costumes are different. In the final battle, there are a lot of things like that… we tried everything we could to make things very clear, having lots of scenes with them passing things on to each other and we wanted everyone to know who’s who, requiring the costumes to stay. very different. We made the digital costumes following the concept of the costume department. And I think they were mostly based on the original costumes. However, there were small variations yes. After all, it’s possible that in their respective timelines, Andrew and Tobey have altered their costumes a bit’

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ is on show in Brazil.

For the first time, Peter Parker can no longer hide behind the mask and separate his life as a superhero from his normal life. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, even more adds to this problem, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.