United could break Pogba’s record and pay nearly R$730 million for reinforcements; see by whom

According to the sun, Manchester United leads the market race for the purchase of Declan Rice, from West Ham, for an incredible R$730 million

After announcing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the hiring of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the last window, the Manchester United must go to the market again in search of another big name. According to diary information the sun, the Red Devils have the midfielder Declan Rice, of West Ham, in sight.

The publication informs that the athlete could become the most expensive name in the entire history of Manchester United, since the expected proposal is 115 million euros, about R$ 730 million. The value is higher than the 105 million euros paid by Pogba, in 2016, which made the Frenchman, for some years, the most expensive in the world.

THE the sun He also informs that Rice’s arrival at United would be an indication of Ralf Rangnick, hired as interim coach for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position. The German is regarded as a ‘great scout’ as he has discovered several talents in international football in recent years.

Rice is linked until 2024 with West Ham and is not expected to agree an extension of contract, which makes the English team start to ‘race against time’ to agree a profitable sale of the 23-year-old jewel, a key part of Gareth Southgate in the England team.

Manchester United’s idea is to get ahead of their rivals, so the club is studying an offer for this winter market. Recently, at a press conference, Ralf Rangnick explained why it would be important to carry out a negotiation with this weight in the coming weeks.

“The winter transfers only make sense if they really help to improve the quality of the team. We haven’t talked about it yet. I’m focused on the current team,” concluded the German.