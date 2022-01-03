URGENT: Quota to bring goods from abroad becomes 1,000 dollars

Reader Passos gave us excellent news. According to Ordinance 10,926 of December 31, 2021, the quota for “other goods”, those outside the exemption (1 Smartphone, strictly personal use), will be set at 1,000 dollars.

This update comes a little late, as it was more than 30 years out of date, but anyway this measure is very welcome. To access the decree just click here.

As the decree enters into force on the date of its publication, the new regulation is already in effect, and when you enter Brazil from today, January 1, 2022, you must declare goods only if the total value is equal to or greater than 1 thousand American dollars.

The tax system remains the same, you must pay 50% of the amount that now exceeds 1,000 dollars, so if you add 2,000 dollars in goods that must be declared, the tax to be paid must be 500 dollars, that is, 50% of the $1,000 that exceeds your exemption quota.

Note the difference, because if we were under the old regime, with $2,000 worth of goods declared you would have to pay $750 in tax, which is 50% of the amount that exceeded $500.

This decree comes at a time when the dollar is high and guarantees relief for those who want to bring some goods from the US because of their attractive value there.

And we’ve got even better news, if you want to know how to save even more in the US, and even lower the tax you pay completely legally even more, sign up for our next course, US Discount Formula, the first course on how to save a lot on purchases in the United States with the possibility of producing money from absolute zero, all of this recorded in loco right there and with unprecedented information for the Brazilian market.