US and allied forces shoot down two armed drones in Iraq | World

The US-led international coalition fighting Islamic extremists in Iraq shot down two armed drones targeting Baghdad airport, according to a military man who asked not to be identified. There was no damage.

The airport is for civilian use, and an attack could result in heavy losses. There is also a base of coalition soldiers there, who have no combat function.

The drone was intercepted around 4:30 am by C-RAM defense batteries.

There are images with the remains of one of the projectiles. A piece of black metal bears the inscription “Commanders’ Revenge Operations”.

The attack, whose authorship has yet to be claimed, coincided with the second anniversary of the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and his lieutenant (a sort of deputy general). Both were killed by an American drone on the road to Baghdad International Airport.

According to the US military, the Iraqis have opened an investigation.

In recent months, dozens of armed rockets and drones have targeted US troops and US interests in Iraq. Washington attributes such attacks, which are never claimed, to Iraqi pro-Iran factions.

In recent weeks, however, the number of such incidents has declined.

Pro-Iran factions demand the full withdrawal of US troops deployed in Iraq within the framework of the international anti-jihadist coalition.

On Saturday, Hashd al-Shaabi leaders again demanded such a withdrawal from thousands of protesters gathered in central Baghdad, on the second anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination.

On January 3, 2020, by order of the then President of the United States, Donald Trump, a drone attacked the vehicle in which Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s strategy in the Middle East, was traveling. At his side was Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, No. 2 of Hashd al-Shaabi, a coalition of pro-Iran armed factions that is now part of the Iraqi Army.

On December 9, IraqI announced the “end of the combat mission” of the coalition, which has about 2,500 American soldiers and 1,000 soldiers from the other member countries of the alliance, spread over three bases controlled by Iraqi forces.

For more than a year, these foreign troops have been carrying out training and advisory work, helping Iraqi forces fight the Islamic State terrorist group.