US fears surge in hospital admissions as Ômicron advances – News

Anthony Fauci, the top specialist in infectious diseases in the United States, said this Sunday (2) that there is still danger of a surge in hospitalizations due to a large number of cases of coronavirus, although initial data suggest that the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 is less severe.

“The only difficulty is that if you have so many cases, even if the hospitalization rate is lower with Ômicron than with Delta, there’s still the danger that you have a surge in hospitalizations that could overwhelm the health system.” said Fauci in an interview with CNN.

The Ômicron variant was estimated in 58.6% of the coronavirus cases circulating in the United States as of December 25, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Ômicron’s sudden arrival has brought record numbers of cases to countries around the globe and limited New Year’s festivities around the world.

“There will certainly be a lot more cases because this is a much more transmissible variant than Delta,” Fauci told CNN.

However, “it seems, in fact, that [Ômicron] may be less serious, at least from data we’ve collected from South Africa, the UK and even some preliminary data from here. United States“, comments Fauci.

The White House adviser added that the CDC will provide clarification on whether people with Covid-19 should test negative to leave isolation, after confusion last week over guidance that would allow people to leave isolation after five days without symptoms.

The CDC reduced the recommended isolation period for asymptomatic people with Covid-19 to five days. The policy does not require tests to confirm whether or not a person can transmit the disease before returning to work or socializing, prompting some experts to raise questions.

“You’re right. There has been some concern about why we didn’t ask people in that five-day period to get tested. This is something that is now being considered,” Fauci told ABC News in a separate interview on Sunday.

US authorities registered at least 346,869 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday (1), according to a poll by Reuters.