Valorant: closed with LOUD, coach complains about vaccination passport and is criticized | valorant

Valorant’s coach Rodrigo “Onur” caused a stir on social media this Sunday afternoon. Former KRÜ trainer and agreed with LOUD for 2022, according to Chandy’s Blog, the Argentine complained about the obligation to be updated with the doses of vaccine against Covid-19 in Brazil. He stated that he was about to be deported from the country for not having his vaccine passport updated.
— About to be deported from Brazil for not having the vaccination calendar updated. Freedom does not triumph – posted the Argentine coach.
Rodrigo “Onur” had a great campaign with KRÜ at the Valorant Champions — Photo: Reproduction
Brazilians who defend the use of vaccine passports in the country appeared in the comments of the Onur publication. Important names in esports in Brazil also commented in favor of the measure adopted in several states, such as Marina Leite, director of Liberty, and Gustavo “Melão”, caster of Valorant from Riot Games.
— Science triumphs — ironizes Marina Leite.
— What freedom is this that puts the lives of others at risk? criticized Melon.
After a great campaign with the Argentine KRÜ at Valorant Champions 2021, Onur was the choice of LOUD for the next season, according to a poll by the ge. Despite not having signed with the organization yet, he would be in charge of the team led by Sacy, who still has quotes, Less, bang and Saadhak. The structure offered by the organization seduced the coach and players to form the new squad.
Minutes after the controversy with Onur went viral on social networks, Jean Ortega, one of the owners of LOUD, published a message asking for indication of free vaccinated trainers on the market. THE ge he got in touch with Jean, who will not comment for the time being, and with Onur, who has not yet responded to the report.