VIDEO: Pocah sings funk with curses to Bolsonaro | famous

Protests against the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro in musical presentations by Brazilian artists seem to have intensified in recent weeks. After Gusttavo Lima and Ivete Sangalo had concerts interrupted by screams from the crowd against the Chief Executive, now it was funk singer Pocah’s turn to have a concert marked by protests against the president.

In videos that circulate on the internet, the singer appears animated with cursing from the popular who shouted: “Hey, Bolsonaro will take it at c#”. The ex-sister took advantage of the protests to sing and dance the slang words in funk rhythm sung by the audience of the show that took place in Rio de Janeiro.

On social networks, internet users echoed the funk version with curses interpreted by Pocah: “It’s already hit”, joked an internet user. “Best version of the year”, joked another. “The genteeeee mdsss the sense dude stuck it where ???? Each one with their opinion, respect +”, criticized a supporter of the president. “Funny if it were the other way around? she can he ñ”, declared another.

In another moment of her musical presentation, singer Pocah expressed support for former president Lula: “Do you have any idea? We are going to enter a year now in 2022, where we can call for peace”, declared the ex-BBB making an L for Lula with his hands.

Ivete Sangalo encourages audience to curse Bolsonaro

The singer Ivete Sangalo encouraged the audience who watched his show in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, last Wednesday night (29), to curse the President of the Republic. At a certain point during his musical performance, the audience present protested against the Chief Executive, shouting slang words against the politician: “Hey Bolsonaro, take it on c#”.

Upon realizing the insults directed at the president, Ivete did not remain silent: “It’s short”, began saying the artist, encouraging the audience present to scream even louder. The “queen of axé” even danced with the curses directed at the federal manager and then declared: “You’ll end up listening it was so loud”. After the declaration, the artist was applauded by the popular.

The video soon went viral on social media and Ivete Sangalo ended up becoming a topic among internet users: “#IveteSangalo telling the people to scream louder while the public tells Bolsonaro to take it on c#”, wrote an Internet user on Twitter. “Ivete Sangalo encouraging the audience to scream: “Hey Bolsonaro, go take it at c#”. It messed with her Bahia, it gets crazy”, pointed another. “Ivete Sangalo mocking and supporting loved!”, said another

Gusttavo Lima ignores protest against Bolsonaro

Who also had to deal with protests to the president, was the singer Gusttavo Lima. The countryman had to improvise after the atypical situation happened during a show held at the Olympic Park, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, last Sunday (26). This is because, the audience present interrupted the sertanejo, at a certain point in the event, to make a demonstration against the politician.

With screams, the audience present at the musical presentation declared “Out of Bolsonaro”. Noticing the demonstration against the head of the Executive, Gusttavo Lima did not mention the matter. “I wanted to honor all the cachaceiros in Rio de Janeiro”said Gusttavo Lima, lifting a can of beer. Realizing that the audience had not stopped with the protest, the musician immediately resumed his show:

“No, no man, play music here and there”, declared Gusttavo Lima to a member of his band. The moment did not go unnoticed and ended up going viral on social networks this Monday (27), and internet users made fun of the situation, since the singer has been appointed for some time as a supporter of the current government:

“Him swallowing beer in the force of hate to curse the people who pay his daily wages”, joked an internet user on Twitter. “The energy of the Brazilian screams out Saconaro to one of the biggest pocketminions in the world of celebrities”, wrote another by the same social network. “The guy played deaf and didn’t say a word kkkkk He’ll have to swallow it if he wants money”, joked another also on Twitter.