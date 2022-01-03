Video shows Pandora dog running on the runway at Cumbica Airport and at the Cargo Terminal before disappearing in Grande SP | São Paulo

A video taken by the waiter Reinaldo Junior, owner of the Pandora dog, shows the animal running along the runway and Cargo Terminal at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, in the metropolitan region.

The dog was traveling inside a transport box on a Gol flight and disappeared on December 15 during a connection from Recife, Pernambuco, to Navegantes, Santa Catarina. The Pandora ticket, paid to Gol, cost R$850, plus R$650 from the box that is mandatory for transportation.

The images show some airport employees watching Pandora circle the Cargo Terminal and point out where she was heading. At 9:19 am, the camera records Pandora walking across the lawn near a guardhouse.

“There is no supervision from Pandora like them [funcionários da Gol] said they were trying to catch her. As you can see, it’s a lie, the image speaks for itself, there’s no one,” laments Reinaldo.

The owner of Pandora got the images from the Civil Police. He had been requesting the video with Gol and GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages the airport, but had not received it.

“I’m psychologically shaken, physically. I’ve already lost 9 kg of weight,” said Reinaldo Junior, who has been staying at a hotel in São Paulo looking for Pandora since the dog disappeared. He created a petition to regulate the transport of animals in the country during air travel.

Gol guaranteed payment for the hotel until this Monday (3) and Reinaldo, who has not yet located the animal, does not know how he will cover the expenses, but said he will not return to Recife before locating it.

“I’m not going back without her, she’s my daughter,” he stated.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the dog can contact Reinaldo: (81) 99241-1983 and (81) 99611-8997.

In a statement, Gol stated that it never stopped looking for Pandora, despite saying on December 21 that it was no longer carrying out searches with the help of companies specialized in looking for lost animals because, with the rains after Pandora’s disappearance, the sniffer dogs can’t find any more traces. The airline did not say whether it will continue paying the hotel for the dog’s owner.

