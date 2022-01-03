Vila de Jericoacoara suffers disturbances and undergoes repairs after heavy rains, in Ceará | Ceará

The heavy rain that hit Vila de Jericoacoara, in Ceará, between this Saturday (1st) and Sunday (2) caused several inconveniences to residents, tourists and traders in one of the main tourist attractions in the state. For this reason, the City of Jijoca works on repairs in the points most affected by the flood.
According to the city hall, the problem in the location of the images has been repeated for some years because, as it is a slope, the heavy rain water runs off and takes a lot of sand. The municipal government informed that it has already made available a tractor that is putting sand in the main affected points.
One of the inconveniences caused by the rain concerns the electric energy of Jericoacoara. The Vila’s public lighting is made with underground cables, which were exposed after the rain washed away most of the sand.
Jijoca City Hall makes repairs after disturbances caused by the rain in Vila de Jericocoara. — Photo: City Hall of Jijoca de Jericoacoara/Reproduction
Enel Distribuição Ceará informed that teams are working at the site, in partnership with the City Hall, to buy back the electricity network hit during the flood. Despite the complexity of the repairs, the company emphasizes that every effort is being made to have the repairs completed as soon as possible.
The municipal secretary of Infrastructure of Jijoca, Edineldo Freitas, was on the spot to check the situation in some of the affected points. There are no records of people injured, houses flooded or collapsed due to the rain.