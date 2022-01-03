Vitamin K Rich Foods: See What They Are and Their Benefits

Today, January 3, 2022, you will learn with Casa & Agro , from Tecno Notícias tasty recipes from foods rich in vitamin K. Plus, we’ll show you the great health benefits as well as how to get the best out of each food.

Vitamin K is found in the liver, and in addition to being produced by our body, it can be replaced through some foods. Among them are: broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, lettuce, spinach, among others. From now on, we will show you the benefits of consuming foods rich in vitamin K, as well as preparing them.

So, read more: Find out which fruits contain the most vitamins and which can prevent disease

The benefits of consuming foods rich in vitamin K

It is more common than vitamin K, also known as anti-hemorrhagic vitamin, needs to be replaced in people who are being treated with antibiotics. Also, it can be important for those who have diseases such as: cystic fibrosis, gallbladder diseases, liver diseases, among others.

Likewise, foods rich in vitamin K play an important role in blood clotting. In other words, it helps to prevent bleeding, as well as helping to fix calcium in the bones. The substance was even indicated in a recent study as one of the most important for longevity, just as it is for healthy old age.

So check it out too: Vitamin B5: what is it for and benefits for your health in general

Vitamin K rich foods

Vitamin K can be found in many foods, so we are going to show you some of them that are easily accessible for everyday food. Anyway, consult a nutritionist and see the ideal amount for your health and well-being. Among these main foods are: kale, broccoli, hard cheeses, pine nuts, liver steak, chicken, among many others.

Spinach omelet

Finally, we will suggest a recipe that is easy to prepare and can be served with any of the three meals of the day. Remember, you can spice up your preparation with some of the items on our vitamin K-rich food list.

Ingredients:

3 eggs;

350 grams of spinach;

½ chopped onion;

1 tablespoon of oil;

Lean cheese to taste;

Salt and seasoning to taste.

Method of preparation:

First, beat the eggs with a fork and then add the washed spinach leaves. Finally, add the chopped onion, salt, seasoning and cheese. Stir well while cooking over low heat. The preparation time is ten minutes, and you will have one of the Vitamin K rich foods.

Also, read: Pequi: the cerrado food with great sources of vitamins for human health