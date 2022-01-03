Vitor Kley and Carolina Loureiro break up | celebrities

Instagram Victor Kley

Vitor Kley, 27, started 2022 without a girlfriend. The singer and Carolina Loureiro, 29, ended their relationship. They were together since 2019. The announcement was made by the artist himself via Instagram stories. According to the statement, the distance was the reason for the end of the relationship.

“Distance and work won us over. I wish all the light in the world to you, you know that. May your path be beautiful! Carol, see you later”, wrote Vitor. On her Instagram, Carolina posted a similar message and asked her followers to understand this delicate moment. “Distance and work won us over. I always wish all the best and the best for you, for the beautiful friendship we have and that we will always have. Thank you for everything, Vitor. I just ask you to respect this difficult moment and leave us at peace in the our privacy to be able to be calm,” said the actress.

The couple had a very complex routine to deal with the relationship, as Vitor had to follow a concert schedule and Carolina had to take on professional commitments. In addition, the new coronavirus pandemic (Sars-coV-2) made everything more complicated, making the two spend months without seeing each other. Currently, Carolina Loureiro is part of the Portuguese soap opera “Nazaré”, broadcast by Band. Vitor Kley participated in the most recent edition of the “Show dos Famousos”.