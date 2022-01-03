Vivo voted best broadband; see who won in your state

The website Melhor Plano, in partnership with Minha Conexão, shared the Tilt the results of its ranking of best performance and satisfaction with broadband internet connections in Brazil for 2022.

The Best Plan Award gathered, based on 15 million speed tests and 660,000 user opinions, the best work by operators in around 3,000 national cities.

The index, which has already evaluated internet results in Brazil in 2019, 2020 and 2021, projects the best service providers based on their performance in previous years. To generate the 2022 result, the two platforms evaluated internet speed tests and consumer satisfaction surveys.

Winners were divided into “best speed”, “best satisfaction” and “best provider” categories and can be accessed by state in the rankings below. According to the Best Plan, some of the regions do not present either category due to an insufficient number of evaluations, or due to an inconclusive intersection of data to arrive at the results:

Vivo took the national award in the “speed” and “best provider in Brazil” categories;

provider VirteX Telecom, which appears among the national award winners for the first time, overthrew Vivo, the winner of the previous year, in the criterion of “satisfaction”.

Check out the winners from each state

Acre: Borderless (speed) / Unonet (satisfaction) / Borderless (provider)

Alagoas: Brisanet (speed) / A2Telecom (satisfaction) / Brisanet (provider)

Amapá: Você Telecom (speed) / Webturbo (satisfaction) / Você Telecom (provider)

Amazon: Tim (speed) / Mrciel Telecom (satisfaction) / Tim (provider)

Bahia: Tim (speed) / Global Telecom (satisfaction) / Claro (provider)

Ceará: Multiplay (speed) / JWS telecom (satisfaction) / Brisanet (provider)

Distrito Federal: Logtel Internet (speed) / Linkwap (satisfaction) / Hi (provider)

Espírito Santo: Micron Internet (speed) / Novatec (satisfaction) / Micron Internet (provider)

Goiás: Omni Telecom (speed) / Lan Fibra Telecom (satisfaction) / WGO Telecom (provider)

Maranhão: G3 Telecom (speed) / Virtex (satisfaction) / G3 Telecom (provider)

Mato Grosso: Lei Telecom (speed, satisfaction and provider)

Mato Grosso do Sul: Lignet (speed) / Mitas Internet (satisfaction) / Idl Telecom (provider)

Minas Gerais: Giganet (speed, satisfaction and provider)

Pará: Click Speed ​​(speed) / Gigabyte Telecom (satisfaction) / Click Speed ​​(provider)

Paraíba: Tely (speed, satisfaction and provider)

Paraná: Sercomtel (speed) / Voxtech (satisfaction) / Sercomtel (provider)

Pernambuco: Wantel (speed) / Ap Net (satisfaction) / Claro (provider)

Piauí: Virtex (speed, satisfaction and provider)

Rio de Janeiro: Leste Telecom (speed) / Gigaline Internet (satisfaction) / Leste Telecom (provider)

Rio Grande do Norte: Netjat (speed, satisfaction and provider)

Rio Grande do Sul: Clean Net Telecom (speed) / Conect Sul (satisfaction) / Hi (provider)

Rondônia: Globofiber (speed) / Wianet (satisfaction) / Globofiber (provider)

Roraima: Amazônia Telecom (speed) / 4wnet (satisfaction) / Amazônia Telecom (provider)

Santa Catarina: Neorede (speed) / Mynet (satisfaction) / Neorede (provider)

São Paulo: Vivo (speed) / Pamnet (satisfaction) / Vivo (provider)

Sergipe: Claro (speed) / Anet Telecom (satisfaction) / Netglória (provider)

Tocantins: Net Prime (speed and satisfaction) / Toledo Fibra (provider)

How is the calculation done?

For this study, internet speed tests carried out from January to November 2021, on the Minha Conexão website were used. Each city needed to have at least 3,000 tests within the assessed period to be included — which resulted in the exclusion of some regions in each state.

Only providers with a minimum of one thousand speed tests performed in the period participated in the award. It was also required that those evaluated had at least 3% of the sample of tests in the region evaluated, so that the result had statistical significance. In addition, there had to be tests mapped from the provider in the last 3 months to ensure the company is up and running.

Experts estimate the analysis of 665,900,000 consumer ratings, as well as the result of approximately 15.67 million connection tests. The data collected underwent screening by robots, which evaluated possible fraudulent tests, as well as a manual audit of the resulting numbers in all regions.

In the “Best Speed” category, the average speed per IP (internet protocol, a number that defines each network connection) per provider in each city within a period of one month was used. The calculation took the average download and upload speeds over the 30 days — whose values ​​were applied as a percentage to stipulate usage.

According to Minha Conexão, a weight of 90% was given for the download and 10% for the upload. The download weighed more because it better represents the experience of consumers with the internet on a daily basis.

The category of “Highest Satisfaction” is equivalent to an internal ranking of the site. When calculating the connection speed, users can give a satisfaction rating after the test, which ranges from 0 to 5. To avoid possible evaluation errors — and assuming that the same user could change his/her grade over time —, it was considered the average of the evaluation scores by e-mail address (evaluation made by different IPs) in the city where the provider was evaluated.

Finally, the evaluation of “Best Provider” is made from the sum of the results in the speed and satisfaction categories of each provider, considering their fit in all analyzed criteria.

Want to know how much your internet is doing? We have a test to measure your internet speed:

Transparency note: Melhor Plano, a company that promotes speed testing, generally offers other phone package options after the test. If you make a purchase based on their suggestion, UOL will receive a small fee for the referral.