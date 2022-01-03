VW Polo and Virtus start the year more expensive; check adjustments

Volkswagen customers interested in closing deals on the Polo and Virtus models should prepare their pockets to pay more at the beginning of the year. In the online configurator of the brand’s website, the compact pair appears with readjusted prices and well above the practiced until then. Depending on the case, the increase can be up to R$ 2,100.
Starting with Polo, the MPI entry version went from R$71,650 to R$72,730, which represents a difference of R$1,080. As a result, the MSI variant went from BRL 83,860 to BRL 85,130 (an increase of BRL 1,270) with manual transmission and with automatic transmission went from BRL 85,060 to BRL 86,330 (+BRL 1,270).
4 Photos
The intermediary Comfortline went from R$ 101,950 to R$ 103,490, an increase of R$ 1,540. In turn, Highline raised R$1,640 and went from R$109,550 to R$111,190. Finally, the GTS sports variant jumped from R$133,550 to R$135,550, making it R$2,000 more expensive.
In the Virtus range, prices now start at R$91,850 on the MSI model, against R$90,470 until then (in practice, an increase of R$1,380). With automatic exchange, the MSI went from BRL 98,370 to BRL 99,850, that is, an increase of BRL 1,480.
In the Comfortline version, the sedan went from BRL 106,650 to BRL 108,250 (increase of BRL 1,600), while in the high-end Highline version it went from BRL 121,890 to BRL 123,690 (+BRL 1,800). The sports car GTS suffered the biggest increase, going from R$ 139,850 to R$ 141,950. In practice, it was R$ 2,100 more expensive.
Volkswagen Polo and Virtus price list:
|VERSION
|PREVIOUS PRICE
|CURRENT PRICE
|DIFFERENCE
|Polo 1.0 MPI MT5
|BRL 71,650
|BRL 72,730
|BRL 1,080
|Polo 1.6 MSI MT5
|BRL 83,860
|BRL 85,130
|BRL 1,270
|Polo 1.6 MSI AT6
|BRL 85,060
|BRL 86,330
|BRL 1,270
|Polo 1.0 200 TSI Comfortline AT6
|BRL 101,950
|BRL 103,490
|BRL 1,540
|Polo 1.0 200 TSI Highline AT6
|BRL 109,550
|BRL 111,190
|BRL 1,640
|Polo 1.4 250 TSI GTS AT6
|BRL 133,550
|BRL 135,550
|BRL 2,000
|Virtus 1.6 MSI MT5
|BRL 90,470
|BRL 91,850
|BRL 1,380
|Virtus 1.6 MSI AT6
|BRL 98,370
|BRL 99,850
|BRL 1,480
|Virtus 1.0 200 TSI Comfortline AT6
|BRL 106,650
|BRL 108,250
|BRL 1,600
|Virtus 1.0 200 TSI Highline AT6
|BRL 121,890
|BRL 123,690
|BRL 1,800
|Virtus 1.4 250 TSI GTS AT6
|BRL 139,850
|BRL 141,950
|BRL 2,100