VW Polo and Virtus start the year more expensive; check adjustments

2 hours ago

Volkswagen customers interested in closing deals on the Polo and Virtus models should prepare their pockets to pay more at the beginning of the year. In the online configurator of the brand’s website, the compact pair appears with readjusted prices and well above the practiced until then. Depending on the case, the increase can be up to R$ 2,100.

Starting with Polo, the MPI entry version went from R$71,650 to R$72,730, which represents a difference of R$1,080. As a result, the MSI variant went from BRL 83,860 to BRL 85,130 (an increase of BRL 1,270) with manual transmission and with automatic transmission went from BRL 85,060 to BRL 86,330 (+BRL 1,270).

Volkswagen Polo and Virtus 2022

4 Photos

The intermediary Comfortline went from R$ 101,950 to R$ 103,490, an increase of R$ 1,540. In turn, Highline raised R$1,640 and went from R$109,550 to R$111,190. Finally, the GTS sports variant jumped from R$133,550 to R$135,550, making it R$2,000 more expensive.

In the Virtus range, prices now start at R$91,850 on the MSI model, against R$90,470 until then (in practice, an increase of R$1,380). With automatic exchange, the MSI went from BRL 98,370 to BRL 99,850, that is, an increase of BRL 1,480.

In the Comfortline version, the sedan went from BRL 106,650 to BRL 108,250 (increase of BRL 1,600), while in the high-end Highline version it went from BRL 121,890 to BRL 123,690 (+BRL 1,800). The sports car GTS suffered the biggest increase, going from R$ 139,850 to R$ 141,950. In practice, it was R$ 2,100 more expensive.

Volkswagen Polo and Virtus 2022

Volkswagen Polo and Virtus price list:

VERSIONPREVIOUS PRICECURRENT PRICEDIFFERENCE
Polo 1.0 MPI MT5BRL 71,650BRL 72,730BRL 1,080
Polo 1.6 MSI MT5BRL 83,860BRL 85,130BRL 1,270
Polo 1.6 MSI AT6BRL 85,060BRL 86,330BRL 1,270
Polo 1.0 200 TSI Comfortline AT6BRL 101,950BRL 103,490BRL 1,540
Polo 1.0 200 TSI Highline AT6BRL 109,550BRL 111,190BRL 1,640
Polo 1.4 250 TSI GTS AT6BRL 133,550BRL 135,550BRL 2,000
Virtus 1.6 MSI MT5BRL 90,470BRL 91,850BRL 1,380
Virtus 1.6 MSI AT6BRL 98,370BRL 99,850BRL 1,480
Virtus 1.0 200 TSI Comfortline AT6BRL 106,650BRL 108,250BRL 1,600
Virtus 1.0 200 TSI Highline AT6BRL 121,890BRL 123,690BRL 1,800
Virtus 1.4 250 TSI GTS AT6BRL 139,850BRL 141,950BRL 2,100

