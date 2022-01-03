Waiting for John Textor, Botafogo registers SAF and introduces new directors and advisers | firefight

Botafogo announced this Monday the registration of the CNPJ of Botafogo SAF, a company that will command football in Alvinegro. This step completes the bureaucracy necessary for the new company to receive funding from an investor, who must be the American John Textor, from Eagle Holdings.

– It is with great satisfaction that I share with you that we had the constitution of the SAF registered through a new CNPJ. We did it with great care, zeal, guided by the best law firms in the country and 100% in line with the law. With great concern to do it properly, in a structured way, with a technical report, including choosing board members and directors with notorious knowledge. As required by law, with no relationship with the club, but with deep knowledge about the split of assets and structuring of companies – said CEO Jorge Braga.

– This completes the legal phase required for an investor’s arrival and contribution. Until the effective sale of shares to a qualified investor and duly approved by the club’s statutory bodies, the SAF will have a pre-operational character – completed the executive.

The previous steps of SAF

With the registration done, the club also announced the names that will be part of the board and administrative and fiscal councils of the company. Check the names and resumes of those mentioned below.

David Nunes: 55 years old, graduated in Accounting. He has extensive experience in turnaround, corporate reorganization, M&A and extensive knowledge in Judicial Recovery Processes. He has professional experience as a Controller, Finance Executive, Executive Director, Pension Fund Supervisory Advisor and Pro Bono Advisor at Oi Futuro.

Alexandra Visconti: 52 years old, graduated in Social Communication. She has worked for over 25 years in the corporate market and as a university professor. She is currently a partner in an information technology company.

Fernando Pereira da Silva: 67 years old, he is an engineer and has a postgraduate degree in investment analysis from PUC-RJ. He has a career in the insurance area and has been a leader in companies in the sector. Since 2000 he has worked at Aon Inc (a leading global reinsurance and risk analysis company), where he currently holds the position of CEO for Latin America and is a member of the Global Management Committee.

Alessandro Langone: 30 years old, graduated in Law and Accounting Sciences, MBA in sports and business management, both from FGV. He worked from 2015 to 2021 at BIG4, carrying out consultancy and audits for large national and international companies. He currently holds the position of Controller at Botafogo.

Durcesio Mello: 66 years old, he is a chemical engineer and business entrepreneur for about 30 years of history. It has projects in different segments. Partner-owner of Botafogo since 1994, he is the current President of Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas.

Gaspar Career: 54 years old, he is an economist, has worked for 30 years in the corporate market in the finance area and for 9 years in corporate governance. Currently, in addition to being a member of several companies and startups, he is a partner at GC Experts and Celint, financial consulting and training and governance services companies.

Marco Norci Schroeder: 57 years old, economist at UFRGS, with specialization in management at Harvard Business School. Career in the area of ​​communication and telecommunications, having worked at RBS, NET, Contax and Oi, where he was CEO until 2017. He is currently Chairman of the Deliberative Council of Fundação Sistel.

Luís Henrique de Moraes Frazão: 58 years old, is a lawyer and accountant. He has been working for almost 40 years in advising companies and families, in Brazil and abroad. He is currently a partner at a law firm.

What is known and what needs to be defined about the sale of Botafogo

