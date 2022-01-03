Waiting for Nathan, Santos enters decisive week for reinforcements before returning to training | saints

Peixe is waiting for midfielder Nathan, from Atlético-MG. Alvinegro is looking to bring the player on a one-year loan. Fluminense is a direct competitor for the athlete, but Peixe is betting on Nathan’s will to play for the club.

Another long-awaited name in Vila Belmiro is Eduardo Bauermann. The defender, who stood out last season for América-MG, has conversations with Santos and, according to president Andres Rueda, is just about to sign the contract.

1 of 2 Edu Dracena and Fábio Carille talk at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Edu Dracena and Fábio Carille talk at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

Even if the two names are confirmed, Alvinegro will still not have reached the number of reinforcements desired by coach Fábio Carille. Last season, the commander of Peixe mentioned the need for six reinforcements for the squad, being three more experienced, to arrive and play, and another three to qualify the squad.

The coach made nominations, but negotiations did not advance. Midfielder Rodriguinho, who was at Bahia last season, ended up hitting Cuiabá.

Another name that pleases coach Fábio Carille is defender Renato Chaves, who plays for Al-Batin, in Saudi Arabia. The defender was formed at Corinthians when the coach was assistant to the team, and they were together at Al-Wehda. He has a contract with the Arab club until June and Alvinegro is monitoring the situation, but he never made a proposal.

In addition to these, Alvinegro still needs to go after players to make up for deficiencies in the squad, such as the two full-backs, midfielder and a forward.