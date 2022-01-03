Wearing glasses and a hat, the dog is interviewed by Globo on the beach, and a hilarious video goes viral on the web; watch

Do we already have the first meme of 2022? This Sunday (2), the labradora Laika stole the show when interviewed by TV Globo, on the beaches of Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina. That’s right! With sunglasses, a little printed hat and a serene face, the striking character was sitting well and sunbathing with her family and has already conquered the web and Brazil.

Laika accompanied the owners on the beach at Canasvieiras, when the report from “Jornal do Lunch”, a TV news program on NSC TV, arrived and addressed the group. The article had the objective of showing the population enjoying the first day of sunshine… But the one who really caught the attention was the little dog, who was full on a beach chair, enjoying the weather.

“She is nine years old, but everyone who passes through here wants to take pictures with her. This one is Laika. Hat, little glasses crooked, it’s like that. You spent the turn enjoying yourself too much, right? Look how cute. The breed is a Labrador, is that right?”, said the reporter, when asking the cameraman who accompanied him to focus on the dog.

The owner of Laika, all proud, confirmed and commented that the dog’s success is guaranteed wherever she goes. “That’s it, every year she wants to come to the sea, no matter where, but she likes the beaches of Florianopolis”, said Valdemir. And it doesn’t stop there, Laika is also famous abroad, right?! “Even in the United States there is already a picture of her”, said the boy’s grandmother. Watch:

Continues after Advertising

On the web, internet users are fascinated with Laika’s style and even compared the little dog to Scooby-Doo, one of the most famous doguinhos in cartoons. “I lived to see a dog sitting in a beach chair, wearing a hat and sunglasses”, wrote a profile. “Is that a dog with glasses and a beach hat? What a cutest thing”, commented one more. “Is it wrong to feel jealous of this dog on the beach in glasses and a hat?!”, joked another. “The dog on the beach with sunglasses and a hat, sitting in a chair and me lying here in bed 24/7”, said Anna. Check out:

Mano I lived to see a dog sitting in a beach chair wearing a hat and sunglasses https://t.co/4hM1Qksued — Gustavo Ariel (@gusariel_) January 2, 2022

Is that a dog with glasses and a beach hat? What a cutest thing https://t.co/b7upvHnhzq — ʝσни’ѕ вαиαиα (@johnysuuh) January 2, 2022

The dog in this mood here: pic.twitter.com/WIxyUiGCMn — POPTime (@siteptbr) January 2, 2022

the dog on the beach with sunglasses and hat sitting on a chair and me here lying in bed 24/7 https://t.co/lDGy0sfDmi — Anna ):) 💚❤/ 📺: bad buddy; not me (@aninha0422) January 2, 2022

the guy squatting in the sun the dog sitting on the chair in the shade of glasses and hat my god what a beautiful image 🤧 https://t.co/rjPaQ1k7cK — proud of graciane barbosa (@milenoura) January 2, 2022

He swears I only saw that he had a dog in a hat and glasses after looking at this image for a long time 😂😂😂 https://t.co/RLubCX6MEK — Filipe Pinheiro (@filippunter) January 2, 2022

As I read the news and think what’s wrong, then I look up and out of nowhere a dog in a hat and glasses 🤣 https://t.co/pIiuZVIac1 — Giovana (@GiihRicci) January 2, 2022