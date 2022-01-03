Weekly horoscope: the prediction of the signs from January 3rd to 9th

Table of Contents Aries

Aries

The astrological sky of the week shows an awakening of ideas for the benefit of her Aryan school life. This is because the Moon transits in the work sector, in the new phase, and on the weekend it reaches the Sign of Aries, already in the growing phase. It’s time to boost your projects, friend. That’s why you get the proper resources to achieve your goals, agreed?

Bull

The movement of the stars promotes a gradual intensification of reflections on life, guiding you towards opportunities while confronting you with obstacles, as the Moon moves between the spiritual and crisis areas, and between the new and growing phases in the Taurus sign. Don’t be afraid of challenges and try to nurture self-confidence.

Twins

At the beginning of the week, the movement of the stars shows a gradual emotional openness in their communication with the class. This transit renews ties with loved ones, as the Moon transits in the intimate area, being in the new phase, and on the weekend, it reaches friendships, already in the crescent phase. Overcoming personal challenges contributes to general self-confidence. Sign of Gemini.

Cancer

Right away, the transit of stars signals a phase in which partnerships gain dimension, benefiting both personal and school life, considering the Moon’s transit between the relationship sector, in the new phase, and the professional, already in the phase. growing in Sign of Cancer. Later in the week, people close to you can help boost your career.

Lion

The astrological sky of the week begins with the stars revealing a moment of greater disposition for issues related to everyday life. Talk about initiatives that improve your quality of life, you know? This is because the Moon passes from the daily sector, in the new phase, to the spiritual, when it enters the crescent phase in the Leo sign. In the final stretch of the week, well-structured routines will make you more confident.

Virgin

The transit of the stars renews your look at partnerships, allowing you to improve the relationship with people and increase complicity in the circle of trust, considering that the Moon moves from the social sector, in the new phase, to the intimate, already in the phase growing in Virgo sign. Later in the week, you will see that looking at the other helps you to look inside yourself.

Lb

The astrological sky of the week starts with a movement of the stars that tends to awaken your welcoming side among the crowd. Empathy is present and the needs of others complement your own, generating reciprocity, as the Moon moves along the family-relationship axis, between the new and growing phases in the Libra sign. Later in the week, strengthen your partnerships, huh?

Scorpion

There’s a new week in the area and, to begin with, the movement of stars signals an upsurge of ideas in benefit of the management of routines, which gain substance in the work in partnership. This is because the Moon transits in the communication-daily axis, between the new and crescent phases in the Scorpion sign. Later in the week, it shows an openness to dialogue and collective improvement, reconciling tradition and innovation.

Sagittarius

The astrological sky shows a phase of greater disposition for the practical issues of life, and in which you launch yourself towards the materialization of your desires, as the Moon transits between the material and pleasure sectors, from the new to the growing phase in the Sign of Sagittarius. In the final stretch of the week, prosperity accompanies you, but don’t overspend.

Capricorn

The transit of stars soon directs their willpower to personal projects, while renewing their commitment to the quality of home life. That’s because the moon migrates from Capricorn sign for the family area, between the new and growing phases. Later in the week, your achievements inject happiness into the home, making the environment more welcoming.

Aquarium

The movement of the stars promotes a rediscovery of inner resources amidst facing challenges. This can lead to overcoming personal frustrations and improving the dialogue with people, as the Moon migrates from the crisis area to the communicative one, between the new and growing phases in the Aquarius sign. Closer to the end of the week: it’s time to review concepts.

Fish

The astrological sky of the week starts with a movement of the stars that awakens your generous side in the middle of the crowd, leaving you available to the people you love and proactive from the point of view of collective well-being. This is because the Moon moves along the friendship-material axis, between the new and crescent phases in the sign of Pisces. Later in the week, projects articulated in partnership begin to materialize.

