Wesley Moraes’ salary at Inter will be lower than we expected

Inter is very close to announcing striker Wesley Moraes. Close to signing a loan contract, the athlete will earn less than expected in Beira-Rio. The player intends to regain good football playing in Brazil to be called up for the World Cup, which will be played at the end of the year.

According to journalist Eduardo Gabardo, Colorado will pay less than expected for the center forward per month. That’s because the salary will be shared with Aston Villa, who will continue to pay half. In this way, Clube do Povo will pay R$ 400 thousand monthly.

Calling up for the Brazilian team in 2019, he ended up getting injured in the sequence and did not receive more opportunities. The athlete’s desire is to recover from the injury suffered in his right knee and have a good season playing in Brazil, so that he can be called by Tite for the World Cup, which will be played in Qatar.

Wesley Moraes is the striker Medina wants at Inter

A Wesley-style 9 shirt is what Colorado coach Cacique Medina likes. The first feature of your game is the use of the physique. At 1.92m tall, the center forward knows how to use his strength very well, but he doesn’t follow the stereotype of the heavy and slow nine. On the contrary, he leaves the area well and shows quality with the ball at his feet.

Born in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, he became a professional for Itabuna-BA, and competed in the Bahia Championship for the team between 2013 and 2015. Afterwards, he moved to Trenčín, in Slovakia, in 2015, and subsequently to Club Brugge , where he stayed between 2016 and 2019, until he recently returned on loan.

In 2019, the 25-year-old forward was the most expensive signing in Aston Villa’s history, with £22m paid by the English club.