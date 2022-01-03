what happened at Grêmio today

Credit: Disclosure/Association

Adjusting the finances due to the relegation to the Second Division, Grêmio also acts towards building a strong and competitive team to return to the elite of Brazilian football, at the end of 2022.

To do so, Immortal is looking for signings and trying to keep differentiated players. See today’s summary (2) about the team from Rio Grande do Sul:

Possible destination of Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa was marked for not celebrating with such euphoria a goal scored against Atlético-MG, in the last round of the 2021 Brasileirão Serie A.

The attacking midfielder has already been speculated to leave Grêmio and play for São Paulo or Atlético-MG. The scenario, however, changed, in the words of the Grêmio president, Romildo Bolzan Júnior.

“Douglas Costa has stated that he wants to stay and Grêmio is interested in him staying,” said the president, in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha.

WILL DOUGLAS COSTA STAY IN THE ASSOCIATION? 🤔

Club looked for striker before keeping Diego Souza

The Tricolor dos Pampas made official the maintenance of striker Diego Souza. However, he looked for other professionals before guaranteeing the player’s permanence. That’s what said Lucão do Break, Guarani player.

“This situation at Grêmio came up, I don’t know how the conversation went. But I didn’t want to wait too long and get involved. My manager gave me two (proposals). One out, but nothing to seduce me”, began Lucão, in an interview given to Rádio Gre-Nal.

“My manager worked a lot with my will, if nothing much better came up, I wanted to stay in Guarani, which is where I’m happy”, he added.

