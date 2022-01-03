What is known about the attempted slaughter that left one dead and two injured in Pirambu

The time was 1:52 pm at January 1st, on the neighborhood Pirambu, in Fortaleza, when a military police it arrived at a corner, on Rua Dom Hélio Campos. A second person accompanied him and a third man was leaning against a pole. A fourth individual was next to a vehicle, on Rua Nossa Senhora das Graças.

All were surprised by two individuals on a motorcycle who fired several shots at them. The first to fall was the man who was near the pole, identified only as João Paulo, then the PM and the boy who accompanied him fell. The fourth victim escapes gunfire by hiding behind a car. The criminals shot four people, in a assassination attempt.

Hours later, the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) allegedly managed to apprehend a 17-year-old teenager suspected of the action. He was found in the Colonia neighborhood and would be the grouper responsible for shooting people. The motorcycle used in the crime was seized. The transport was stolen the day before the attack and was later used in the criminal action of Pirambu.

The vehicle was reported for theft. The teenager confessed to the attack and said that he wanted to avenge a criminal action that took place in his area, the Colonia neighborhood, and was looking for “whoever had the most rogue face”, so they shot at the boy who was near the pole. The teenager’s report shows that the criterion for choosing who should die was the victim’s appearance.

The apprehended teenager was in the company of another when he was approached, however, this second was heard and released for not having participated in the criminal action. The weapon used in the crime has yet to be found. The information is from the Military Police.

A climate of tension between criminal organizations since December

The atmosphere among criminal organizations has been one of tension since the death of a drug dealer in Paupina, great messejana, on December 22nd. On the 25th, in the midst of the Christmas celebration, six people were killed in a massacre in the Sapiranga neighborhood. All crimes would be related to criminal factions. Members of the Comando Vermelho (CV), who “teared their shirt”, that is, left the criminal organization, joined a group called “mass” and mobilized to kill CV members and take over the territory.

With these deaths, the situation in the Grande Messejana became tense. Approximately 12 people were arrested on suspicion of participating in this massacre, including commanders, and a Military Police base was installed. Drivers and app delivery people reported insecurity at community entrances. Three delivery men were killed in four days, in the neighborhoods of Planalto Ayrton Senna, Conjunto Mayor José Walter and Caucaia.

Disputes between the factions ensued. Criminals threatened to end a New Year’s Eve party, which would take place in Barroso. In a video with weapons, the individuals stated that they would kill MC Urubuzinho, who would come from Rio de Janeiro for a presentation. The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) informed that the party was not authorized to take place and the event was cancelled.

The area of ​​Barroso 2, where the party would take place, is known for the predominance of another faction, called State Guardians (GDE). On the 30th, a party with MC Poze, at Praia do Futuro, was canceled by inspection. Poze was considered, amid investigations in Rio de Janeiro, as an artist sympathetic to the Comando Vermelho. In Salvador and Manaus, the Poze festivals were canceled after threats from a criminal organization.

Between the 31st and the 1st, at least seven people were killed, all with execution characteristics. The attack in Pirambu was what attracted the most attention. The four people who were in the street were targeted, however three were injured, one of them died. The military police officer was referred to the Doctor José Frota Institute (IJF), João Paulo died and there is no information about the injured third party or the fourth person, who managed to escape the shots.

On the day of the attack in Pirambu, in addition to the two occurrences in Pirambu and Cristo Redentor, there was a murder in Granja Lisboa. According to residents, the victim was a 16-year-old teenager who was not involved in the crime and had recently moved to the neighborhood. They were from Caucaia. The mother was trying to enroll her son in school, but due to the change of neighborhood, she was having difficulties.

The boy had the desire to go back to school, however his life was cut short when he rode a bicycle. At Granja Lisboa, residents are afraid, because there is a threat that the “mass”, which is the same organization that calls itself “neutral”, and carried out the Sapiranga slaughter, also intended to invade the communities of Granja Lisboa. The motivation for the attack in Pirambu has not yet been officially disclosed, but the line of investigation that is a faction action is almost a unanimous response among the police officers interviewed by the THE PEOPLE.

