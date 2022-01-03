what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Starting 2022 trading this Monday, the trade rose 0.56% at 9:27 am, while the trade rose 0.30%, to R$5.6280.

In the United States, the futures of the value of 0.53%, while the 100 and of the advance of 0.74% and 0.64%, respectively.

This Sunday, Brazil registered 28 new deaths by Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 619,133, according to the Ministry of Health, which continues with incomplete data more than three weeks after being the victim of an attack hacker. There were also 1,721 new cases of coronaviruses, with the total number of confirmed infections in the country advancing to 22,293,228, added the folder. Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, Roraima and the Federal District had no data released.

The year has just started, but specialists already project that it could end at 124,500 points in 2022, according to a survey carried out by Valor Econômico, which would represent an increase of 18.7% compared to the last closing of 2021. Among the 19 opinions obtained by the newspaper, the most pessimistic is at 112,000 points and the most optimistic at 138,000 points.

The Ibovespa ended 2021 with 104,822 points, an accumulated drop of 11.93%. The outlook for 2022 is that equities are at a historically low level, but e and a should remain high throughout the year, while e should be low.

On the political scene, President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized overnight in São Paulo with abdominal pain and is being examined to determine whether surgery will be necessary. The suspicion is that the president has suffered an intestinal obstruction.

News of the day

BNDES – In an arm wrestling match with the Ministry of Economy, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) failed to comply with the agreement reached at the beginning of 2021, which provided for the return of R$ 100 billion of loans made by the Treasury to the state bank. this week the last payment of the year, in the amount of BRL 3.5 billion, totaling BRL 62.6 billion in early repayment in 2021. Another BRL 4.6 billion were paid referring to ordinary installments.

CPI-S – The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) ended 2021 with a high of 0.57% in December and accumulated growth of 9.34% in the year, according to data released this Monday by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) . In November, the index had risen 1.08%. The result for 2021 was stronger than that of the previous year, when the IPC-S accumulated an increase of 5.17%.

corporate news

Magalu – Magazine Luiza (SA:) began operating at the end of 2021 the largest distribution center in the network (CD) in Guarulhos (SP). With 100,000 square meters, it began to be planned about three years ago to meet the company’s increased demand. With this and other units opened in 2021, Magalu’s storage capacity grew by 30% in the year. The company arrives in December with 21 CDs and 1 million m² of storage area. Considering the stores, by 2023 the company expects to have 2 million m² in total.

Eletrobras – The 2022 Budget was approved without taking into account the collection for the federal coffers from the privatization of Eletrobras (SA:), scheduled to take place in the first half of next year. A sign that lawmakers, in practice, are not betting on the sale of the state-owned company with a focus on power generation and transmission in an election year.

BTG Pactual – The board of directors of BTG Pactual (SA:) approved on Thursday, 30, the distribution of interest on equity (JCP), in the gross amount per common share or preferred share of R$ 0.049104303 and net amount of R $0.041738658. As for the bank’s units, the gross value is R$ 0.147312909, while the net value is R$ 0.125215974, informed the company in a material fact. Shareholders positioned on January 5, 2022 will be contemplated and the shares will be traded “ex” from the 6th. The payment date is still to be defined.

Goal – On December 30, 2021, Gol (SA:) issued an order referring to the acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos, confirming that the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved the transaction without restrictions. According to the company, the approval decision will become final within 15 calendar days from its publication, with no third party appeal or summons by the Cade Court, under the terms of the applicable legislation.

Enaut – Enauta (SA:ENAT3 (SA:)) informed that the necessary precedent conditions for the conclusion of the sale of the company’s stake in the Manati Field were not met, and that the asset will remain in the company’s portfolio. On August 16, 2020, the oil company announced an agreement with Gas Bridge for the sale of its 45% stake in the field. The conditions for the completion of the sale should have been fulfilled by December 31st.

Inter – Inter’s board of directors (SA:BIDI4 (SA:)) approved the opening of a repurchase program of up to 4 million common shares and up to 8 million preferred shares, directly or in the form of units (SA:BIDI11 (SA: )), within six months, the bank said in a fact relevant to the market on Monday.