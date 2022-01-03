What to expect from Android 13

Android 13 “Tiramisu” hasn’t even been officially announced yet, but details about the beginning of development have been circulating around the internet since the initial work. As a result, it’s already possible to get an idea of ​​what Google plans to introduce in its open-source operating system, the most popular for mobile phones and tablets.

As usual, each Android update brings with it a series of new features, visual enhancements or changes to the user experience. Many things are small fixes that are invisible to the average user and others are big additions that give a revamped look to the system. As Material You has already brought an important visual renovation, it is likely that version 13 will be more measured in this regard.

Android 13 is already under development (Image: Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

As it is at an embryonic stage, many discoveries come from code published in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) or from screenshots of preliminary versions of the software. As a result, it is possible that some of these speculations do not become reality or that more news emerges over the months.

When will Android 13 be released?

It’s still too early to set an exact release date for the successor to Android 12, as the current version arrived just over three months ago. Even so, it’s possible to assume a time window based on previous releases: Android 13 is likely to be introduced in May, during Google I/O 2022.

The stable and definitive version should only arrive in the fourth quarter of this year, between the months of October and December. Before that, however, a series of versions for testers and developers are expected to come ashore to help people get a closer look at what Google plans for its future.

Android 13 Features

So far, these have been the anticipated news about Android 13:

Individual languages ​​for each app

Runtime permission for notifications

TARE: Android’s Resource Savings

Lock Screen Clock Layout

Bluetooth LE Audio technology support

Native support for DNS over HTTPS

Payments via NFC for multiple users

Application Languages ​​(Panlingual)

Instead of applying a single language to the entire operating system, as is the case today, users will be able to define specific languages ​​for each app. If you want to leave the Android interface in Portuguese and Instagram in English, for example, just click on the program and set the desired language.

The feature can be useful for those who like to practice reading in multiple languages ​​or for those who want to enjoy the unique experience of each program. In many games, you can’t put in English or Japanese if your system is in Portuguese, something that should change from now on. It all depends on how many languages ​​the developer has made available for use.

The addition will have the name of Panlingual (it is not yet possible to know if they will keep this name in Portuguese) and should bring more versatility to the personalization of the phones. In addition to appearing in the application settings, it should also be set as a new “Application languages” option in the “Languages ​​and input” settings.

“Timer” for notifications

Android 13 should bring a feature to reduce the amount of notifications from users’ phones by setting a “runtime”. The idea is to create a permission of what times an app can send notifications to the phone, such as something that already exists for location and access to the camera. It’s still not clear which periods will be released, but the print shows a weekly alert counter.

When the user-defined threshold for that day or week is reached, the operating system will stop sending alerts to the user. It’s still unclear whether the feature will only be for new apps installed on Android 13 or whether apps from the previous system will also be affected by the new rules — even if you need to configure it manually.

The fact is that this addition should significantly reduce spam in the dozens of notices that arrive on the mobile home screen every day, especially from sales sites or social networks, something that can really offer more productivity for your routine.

TARE: The Android Resource Economy

Google is expected to release an improvement to better manage resource usage on the Android 13 phone. TARE stands for The Android Resource Economy, will reduce battery consumption by effectively managing device alarm and task policies.

It looks like it will be an evolved form of the battery-saving mode that already exists, but aimed at apps. Each program will have a limit on how many tasks it can schedule through JobScheduler and AlarmManager, depending on battery level and app needs. If the load is low, it is likely that some software will run with limitations to prevent a complete depletion of power.

Exactly how this will work remains to be seen, but it’s likely to help prolong the life of the batteries and make the user need to use an outlet less often a day.

Clock layout on lock screen

Android 13 may bring a new setting on the lock screen to change the look of the clock displayed there. Instead of displaying the display on two lines and centered on the screen, as in the current system when there are no notifications, the phone would always display the clock on a single line.



+1

On Android 12, whenever a new alert arrives, the watch’s appearance is automatically changed to the other layout, regardless of the user’s choice. Android 13 will apparently be able to maintain the single-line layout on an ongoing basis, with or without notifications.

Bluetooth LE Audio

Bluetooth Low Energy Audio (LE Audio) technology maintains audio and transmission quality at the cost of less energy consumption. Google’s new platform will apparently fully support the technology as a way to ensure high quality audio streaming to wireless headphones and hearing aids without severely impacting battery drain.

Bluetooth LE Audio will bring longer battery life and a more stable connection, without having to have the reduced audio quality on mobile devices. Another advantage would be the possibility of pairing more than one headset simultaneously, which allows two (or more) people to listen to the same music on a single cell phone or tablet.

Disable background app limitations

Android 12 introduced a new background app limiter known as PhantomProcessKiller, which serves to interrupt processes running inside the system, without the user noticing, and cause RAM consumption and battery usage. The problem with this addition is that it does everything automatically, even if the owner of the phone doesn’t want to interrupt the processes.

An update on the phantom process issue: Google has just submitted a patch that adds a toggle in Developer Options to disable the monitoring of phantom processes!https://t.co/Nfn2npZMkX We probably won’t see this until Android 13, though. CC @agnosticapollo https://t.co/iPP4fO6GAE — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 14, 2021

Android 13 is expected to bring an improved version of “killer” so that people can disable or adjust this usage limiting feature in the background. This new feature was seen as a patch inserted into the AOSP and brings a button in the developer options to turn off this monitoring.

Native support for DNS over HTTPS



Currently, Android only supports DNS over TLS, more commonly known as DoT. A code change in AOSP suggests that, with Android 13, support for DNS over HTTPS (DoH) will be added as the default. The difference between the two is the cryptographic methodology used: DoT uses TLS to keep DNS traffic secure, while DoH uses the now famous HTTPs, common on e-commerce sites or that require user registration.

It’s nothing so exceptional, but it can offer a little more security for those who use the internet. Browsers such as Google Chrome, for example, have this technology embedded for some time now — for Linux it only arrived in March of this year.

Payments via NFC for multiple users

Android has supported more than one user for some time on a single device, but there are restrictions on what secondary profiles can do. Today, for example, you can’t make payments using NFC technology — only the main account can.

Payment by NFC from secondary users was promised for Android 12, but may have stayed for 13 (Image: Playback/XDA-Developers)

In version 13, it is likely that the system will allow other profiles registered on the phone to be allowed to make payments to their individual accounts. A code located on the AOSP reveals that this will be possible in the future, so other members of your family or your friends could make purchases only by approaching the cell phone to the payment machines.

Which phones will receive Android 13?

It’s still early to know if your device will be compatible with Android 13, but the company tends to adopt some practices that, if not changed along the way, allow to understand how the developers’ logic works. In general, high-end phones from renowned brands have a good chance of receiving the update, especially if the device is less than two years old.

Based on their upgrade promises, Google will officially upgrade these devices to Android 13 — they should be the first to receive the new version:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a (5G)

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Samsung is a company that intends to maintain technical support and updates for its devices for about three years, so you just have to check the year of launch of your cell phone to see if it will migrate. A company that follows a similar model is LG, but the Korean brand usually changes the rules in the middle of the game, so it’s impossible to nail a forecast — remembering that the company has recently abandoned the cell phone market.

Another brand that should follow a similar path is OnePlus, so the company’s latest devices should be updated to Android 13.

The Pixel 6 is a Google phone that should bring Android 13 firsthand (Image: @OnLeaks/Twitter)

In the case of manufacturers that have their own Android modifications, such as Xiaomi, it will all depend on how developers handle the new system’s features. In such cases, it is likely that many phones will receive the update, even if it takes a few months.

The features listed are part of leaks seen in early versions of Android 13. More concrete details are expected to begin to take shape from May, when the traditional annual Google I/O developer conference takes place.