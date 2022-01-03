Whatsapp will stop working on these cell phones in 2022 · Jornal Midiamax

One of the most popular applications in Brazil, WhatsApp will stop working on some cell phone models in 2022, according to the list released by the company itself. Currently, the platform has about 2 billion active users around the world, with more than 100 million in Brazil alone.

Therefore, devices with Android 4.1 operating system or lower will no longer be compatible with the application to send messages, photos or videos. They will also no longer be able to use WhatsApp devices with IOS 9 or lower installed.

List of cell phones that will not support WhatsApp in 2022:

Below is a list of devices on which WhatsApp will soon stop operating:

Android operating system

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Mini Samsung Galaxy S3

Cat Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1