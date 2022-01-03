Whatsapp will stop working on these cell phones in 2022 · Jornal Midiamax

One of the most popular applications in Brazil, WhatsApp will stop working on some cell phone models in 2022, according to the list released by the company itself. Currently, the platform has about 2 billion active users around the world, with more than 100 million in Brazil alone.
Therefore, devices with Android 4.1 operating system or lower will no longer be compatible with the application to send messages, photos or videos. They will also no longer be able to use WhatsApp devices with IOS 9 or lower installed.
List of cell phones that will not support WhatsApp in 2022:
Below is a list of devices on which WhatsApp will soon stop operating:
Android operating system
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Mini Samsung Galaxy S3
- Cat Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus F3Q
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Faea F1
iOS operating system
- Apple iPhone SE (16GB)
- Apple iPhone SE (32GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)
- Apple iPhone SE (64GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (128GB) A
- pple iPhone 6S (16GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (32GB)