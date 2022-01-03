which Platinum card has the best travel benefits?

The two largest credit card brands in Brazil are Visa and Mastercard. They offer several types of credit cards in partnership with all banks present in the Brazilian market.

But after all, which one offers the best travel benefits on the Platinum card?

You’ll probably like it too:

Platinum card released for those earning minimum wage; check the benefits

Bradesco Gold Card can become Platinum; what changes? Does it apply to everyone?

Discover the hidden benefits of Visa Gold cards

Key Visa Platinum Benefits

Discover now the main benefits of Visa Platinum:

Price Protection;

Purchase Protection;

International Medical Emergency Insurance;

Rental Vehicle Insurance;

Travel Assistance Service;

Original Extended Warranty;

Emergency Withdrawal Service;

Visa Airport Companion;

Visa Concierge;

Visa Luxury Hotel Collection;

Free Valet Restaurants;

Free Valet Shoppings;

Emergency Withdrawal Service;

Emergency Card Replacement.

Main benefits Mastercard Platinum

Discover now the main advantages of Mastercard Platinum:

Travel agency;

Airport Concierge;

Mastercard Global Service;

Mastercard Platinum Concierge & Services;

Mastercard Surprise;

Automobile Master Insurance;

Priceless Cities;

Travel medical emergency insurance.

Travel Insurance Review

Both companies offer travel insurance when you buy your air ticket with your credit card. Discover the coverage:

Visa Platinum: $50,000;

Mastercard Platinum: $25,000.

These amounts are specific to cover medical and hospital expenses.

geographic acceptance

The two brands, Visa and Mastercard, are accepted in Brazil and abroad.

Which card has the most advantages?

Thinking about the daily and travel benefits, Visa Platinum takes a big advantage over Mastercard Platinum. Visa cards have better benefits and the company is often improving.

However, some customers suggest that the ideal is to have a card of each brand and take the best advantage of each one, thus ensuring the ideal coverage for your needs.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Friends Stock / Shutterstock.com