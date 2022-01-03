Who is Carlos Carvalhal, Portuguese who talks to Atlético

In parallel with the negotiation with Jorge Jesus, Atlético talks with Carlos Carvalhal for the position of coach, left by Cuca last Monday (27). But a question hangs in the air: who is the other Portuguese that appears among the club’s options for 2022?

At 56, the coach is ahead of Braga, also from Portugal. He has been working as a coach since 1998, when he hung up his boots.

Carvalhal is considered an important coach in his country. Ahead of Braga since 2020, he was champion of the Portugal Cup in 2020/2021, beating Benfica, by Jorge Jesus, in the decision. Today, his team occupies the fourth place in the Portuguese League, with 31 points in 16 games, behind only Porto, Sporting and Benfica.

The coach also has an international career. He was Swansea commander in 2017/2018 in the Premier League match. Although it is from Wales, the club disputes the local championship of England. Before that, he went through Instabul, Besiktas and Sporting.

With numerous teams and different casts in his career, Carlos Carvalhal shows himself to be a coach who can adapt well with the pieces he has at his disposal and with the context of the club he commands. Despite having built his teams in a 4-4-2 most of the time, currently, at Braga, he alternates between 3-4-3 and 4-3-3, and shapes the style of play according to the opponent.

When commanding smaller teams and with low pretensions, such as not being relegated or looking for a place in the middle of the table, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday for example, Carvalhal opted for low marks, concentrated in his own defensive field, with a compacted defense and, in the offensive moment, opting for quick counterattacks, using the ends of the field and trying to finish the play as quickly as possible.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.