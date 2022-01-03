Share Tweet Share Share Email



Who is MEI receives unemployment insurance? Can a worker fired without just cause lose the right to receive insurance for being a micro-entrepreneur?

Is it possible to receive unemployment insurance as a MEI? That is, if I have MEI in my name and I am working with a formal contract, if I am fired will I be entitled to receive this insurance or not?

Reply: The law allows a worker with a formal contract to also be an individual microentrepreneur (MEI). But if the worker is MEI, the system assumes he has an income, explains the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. As a result, payment of unemployment insurance is blocked..

If he is inactive at the MEI, the worker may file an administrative appeal proving this situation and thus request release.

How to file an administrative appeal?

It is possible to request it through the gov.com portal, on the page https://www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/cadastrar-recurso-relativo-ao-seguro-desemprego.

It is also possible to request the resource through the application. Sine-Easy. See the step by step:

Choose “Unemployment Insurance”.

Then, the option “Consult Unemployment Insurance”.

Access your “Application”.

Access the “Notifications” function to check the reason for not releasing installments.

In the “Resource” option, access “Register Resource”.

Fill in the “Justification” field and click on “Submit”.

Then attach files with copies of documents that may support the appeal request.

Confirm the feature request following the application’s directions. – Source: R7













