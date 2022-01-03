Who is Renato Breia, Luciana Gimenez’s new boyfriend

Luciana Gimenez published the first “couple” photo with her new boyfriend, Renato Breia, yesterday. The lovebirds enjoy a vacation in Trancoso, Bahia.

The two have been together for about 4 months and have already made several trips together, including to luxury destinations like the Maldives Islands.

Learn more about the 34-year-old financial advisor:

Businessperson

Graduated in economics from PUC-SP and with specialization at Columbia University in the United States, Breia is co-founder of Nord Research, an investment analysis firm focused on the “small investor”.

Both on the website and on the brand’s social network, it is possible to receive tips on investments, financial reserves, stock exchanges, real estate funds, etc.

He is also a consultant at Nord Wealth, the same company, but with a focus on larger assets. According to the brand’s social networks, they have more than R$ 1 billion in equity in “advice” — that is, they are responsible for managing this amount for other companies.

Even in her personal profiles on the networks, Breia keeps her focus on publications about economics, sometimes in a “humorous” way.

A friend did not understand what the term “investment with negative asymmetry” means

Then I said “New Year in the Northeast with the girlfriend”

He “what do you mean?”

Me “Twice the price, half the fun”

He got the message 🤣🤣🤣 — Renato Breia, CFP® (@rbreia) December 8, 2021

In addition to posts with financial and investment tips, he also exposes the various trips he has taken and his taste for wine.

Dating with influencer

Before his relationship with Gimenez, the economist dated the influencer Nati Vozza, a fashion blogger. The romance, however, did not go forward — and Nati has already been identified as an affair of actor Rômulo Arantes.

will not marry

In an interview with splash in November 2021, Gimenez said that he met Renato through mutual friends and assured him that he would not marry him.