Who was JRR Tolkien, the creator of The Lord of the Rings

It’s almost impossible to be a fan of Lord of the Rings and not have some level of admiration for JRR Tolkien, creator of the fantastical universe of Middle-earth. University professor and philologist (student of languages), Tolkien had several influences for the creation of his mythology, from the participation in wars, to the passion for studying languages.

Born on January 3, 1892 (130 years ago), John Ronald Reuel Tolkien he was the son of Mabel and Arthur Tolkien. He was born in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where his father worked as a banker. According to reports, Tolkien had few memories of his early childhood there, but it is possible that he placed some of them in his works. When the father died, Mabel took the young man and his brother, Hilary Arthur Reuel Tolkien, back to England, where they lived permanently.

Ronald’s second childhood (as he was known to his family) played an important role in the creation of the Shire. Upon returning to England, the family moved to the West Midlands, dividing themselves between the quiet neighborhood of Sarehole and the hustle and bustle of the big city of Birmingham. According to the biography written by Humphrey Carpenter, Tolkien didn’t like the rush of the city, and was particularly upset when he had to leave the countryside to study at King Edward’s School. In his letters and notes, Sarehole has always remained a happy reminder of a peaceful place – just like the land of the hobbits.

Other factors at this time in life contributed to Tolkien becoming a great storyteller. Their mother, Mabel, liked to read fairy tales to her children and did so in languages ​​other than English, such as Greek and Latin. Since then, the young man has been interested in understanding other dialects, both ancient and modern.

Before becoming ill and dying of diabetes, Tolkien’s mother left the Anglican Church and became a Catholic. In addition to a change in belief, this impacted the financial reality of the family, as Mabel stopped receiving support from her relatives, who did not agree with her new faith. His death made young Tolkien see all this as a great sacrifice, and he himself became a fervent Catholic, a position he held to the end of his life.

wars, languages ​​and love

Orphaned, the brothers were taken care of by a priest named Francis Morgan, whom the young man came to regard as a second father. At that time, Tolkien already had an advanced study when it came to languages, including Finnish, which served as the basis for the creation of the Quenya dialect, and Welsh, used for the creation of Sindarin. Long before imagining hobbits living in small lairs in the Shire, Tolkien was already creating languages ​​of his own, around which Ring mythology would be created.

In 1916, the same year he married Edith Bratt, John Ronald Reuel Tolkien was called to fight in World War I, another point that appears in his works. Before having “trench fever” and being sent back home, the young scholar took part in battles, like Somme’s, and saw the deaths of great friends. Already at this time, Tolkien began to write about the sadness and horrors he had witnessed, but in a playful way, almost as a tribute to his companions. These writings were the beginning of The Book of Lost Tales, which served as the basis for the creation of The Silmarillion.

Already living in England with two children, Tolkien was a professor and a respected philologist, at which time he joined other study societies, such as The Coalbiters and the inklings, both with the participation of CS Lewis, creator of The Chronicles of Narnia. The two developed a great friendship, which also had many exchanges in relation to work: Lewis heard the first ideas of what would become Lord of the Rings, while the professor wasn’t much of a fan of the Narnia universe.

According to tolkien society, Tolkien had a very quiet life back then – just the way he liked it. His marriage to Edith, his partner and inspiration for the love between Beren and Lúthien, was going very well, and they had a youngest daughter, Priscilla Anne Reuel Tolkien, now 92 years old.

It was during the teaching routine that Tolkien thought of a hobbit. Seeing a blank page left by a student, he had an impulse and wrote the following sentence: In a hole on the ground lived a hobbit. From there, his first writings on this story ended up at the publisher Allen & Unwin (which later became Harper Collins), who asked him to finish the book. The first edition of The Hobbit was published in 1937, giving rise to the universe known by fans, which will receive a new adaptation this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Like any good author, JRR Tolkien he put his life experiences in his works, but he had the sensitivity to do all this through the lens of a fantastic world. The result is a literary series that has conquered generations, with outstanding characters and teachings that are still very current, such as the dialogue below:

Frodo: “I wish the Ring had never come to me. I wish none of this had happened.”

Gandalf: “As well as everyone who lives to see times like this, but it’s not up to them to decide. We just have to decide what to do with the time allotted to us.”