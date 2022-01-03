Why Altruistic People Can Be Seen Negatively by Others

David Robson – @d_a_robson

BBC WorkLife

2 hours ago

Credit, Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images Photo caption, Charitable actions are generally well-received, but may raise suspicion in some.

Have you ever come across someone who is incredibly kind and morally upright—and at the same time incapable of any suffering? The person can try to do anything to help you or engage in a range of important and useful activities that benefit their friends and the wider community. Still, she seems a little too pleased with her kind gestures, and you, for no apparent good reason, suspect that there is something calculated in that altruism.

Realizing that you have such a negative attitude toward people who are just trying to make the world a better place can be uncomfortable. But this skepticism is actually a well-known behavior, described by psychologists as “disregarding benefactors.” Although this phenomenon seems totally irrational, there are some good evolutionary reasons for suspecting altruism without reciprocity.

By understanding our innate suspicion of public acts of kindness, we can identify specific situations where generosity is welcome and where it is resentful—with some important lessons for our own behavior.

punishment for acts of kindness

One of the oldest and most systematic analyzes of benefactor disregard comes from a global study by Simon Gächter, professor of psychology at the University of Nottingham in the UK.

Like many altruism studies, his experiment took the form of a “public goods game” [experimento econômico para medir o grau de contribuição de uma pessoa à sociedade]. Participants were divided into groups of four, and each person received tokens representing a sum of money. Everyone was then given the opportunity to contribute part of those resources to a community pot in each game round. After everyone placed their investment, each would receive 40% of the total sum invested by the group.

If participants play fairly, each round should produce a return on investment for each. Those who are too petty, however, can distort the game by contributing little to the community pot, but receiving the return on investment made by others. It’s easy how resentment can grow in this experiment. After ten rounds, therefore, the researchers gave participants the option to penalize other players by deducting some of the revenue they had received.

Based on classical economic theory, you might expect the meanest to take the punishment — which they actually did. Incredibly, however, the more altruistic participants were also the targets of punishment — even though they had contributed more than they should to others to enrich themselves.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Good deeds, such as donating blood, are well regarded if they are not linked to personal interests.

The result has already been repeated in many other experiments. In a similar “public goods game”, for example, participants were asked whether they would like to expel any member of the group. To the dismay of many, they drove out the extremely altruistic ones as often as they took out the worst selfish ones. For some reason, selfishness and altruism were considered morally equivalent.

This tendency seems to appear early in a human being’s life—around age eight. Although the size of its effect depends on context, it appears to be present, to some degree, in most cultures—which suggests that it is a universal trend.

Reciprocity and reputation

To understand the origins of this seemingly irrational behavior, we must first consider how human altruism was born.

According to evolutionary psychology, human behaviors rooted in the brain must evolve to improve our survival and our ability to pass our genes on to another generation. In the case of altruism, generous actions could help us to produce good relationships within a group that, over time, help build social capital and status.

“Acquiring a good reputation can lead to benefits such as taking a more central position in the social network,” says Nichola Raihani, professor of evolution and behavior at University College London (UK) and author of The Social Instinct (The Social Instinct). This could mean that we have more help when we need it. “And it’s also linked to reproductive success,” she says.

It is important to say, however, that reputation is something relative to position—if one person rises, others fall. This can create a strong sense of competition, which means that we are always on the lookout for other people to be ahead, even if they have achieved their status through altruism. We are especially resentful if we feel that this other person was merely seeking these reputational benefits rather than acting out of a genuine interest in others, as their altruism may more generally suggest a manipulative and cunning personality.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, If a kind gesture generates any benefit, it is good that the person recognizes it immediately

This all means that altruistic behavior can lead us to walk a tightrope, metaphorically speaking. We need to balance our generosity perfectly, so that we are seen as helpful and kind, without raising the suspicion that we are acting solely out of interest in a new status.

Results from the public goods games seem to have shown this as well, says Raihani. “When you ask participants why they want to exclude someone, they often give you position-related responses like ‘Oh, that guy, no one’s doing what he does—he leaves us in a bad position.’ Studies based on social media, says Raihani, show that people tend to admire an altruistic action less if a person announces it on Facebook, for example, than if they keep the gesture out of networks.

Raihani’s own research on fundraising pages found evidence that some people are aware of the possibility of provoking a hostile reaction to his generosity. Analyzing posts from the former BMyCharity website, she identified that it is generally the highest (as well as the lowest) donors who prefer to remain anonymous. They seem to know that a gesture of greater visibility can result in resentment from other people who visit the page, so they prefer to hide it.

Second thoughts

Ryan Carlson, a graduate student at Yale University in the United States, agrees that altruistic behaviors are often evaluated from many angles beyond the generosity of the action itself. “We don’t just value altruism — we value integrity and honesty, which are other signs of our character,” he says. An apparent act of generosity that appears to be motivated by some self-interest can therefore lead to us receiving very negative points in these other qualities.

For a recent study, Carlson gave participants several illustrations, with examples of situations involving people, and asked them to rate the character’s apparent altruism—where -5 would be extremely selfish and +5 would be extremely altruistic.

Overall, participants didn’t care if the characters received incidental benefits from their actions. If the person went to donate blood—a modestly altruistic gesture—and ended up causing their friend’s admiration, for example, participants still viewed the person positively. Similarly, if the character received a shopping voucher for her effort, the participants didn’t mind—as long as it was an accidental bonus.

The penalty came if they were told that these benefits were part of the original motivation. This changed the altruism evaluation scores from positive to negative. Although people were undoubtedly still making a kind gesture, they were considered selfish.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Some gestures of kindness, such as paying a bill, can generate distrust in some

As Raihani explains, we are constantly trying to guess the motives of actions taken by other people — and we punish them harshly when we suspect their motives are not pure. These instinctive suspicions may or may not be true, of course. We often base our judgments on intuition, not hard facts.

rules for life

It is important to remember these conclusions whenever we question the behaviors of people around us. If there isn’t good evidence to suggest that their acts of generosity are self-serving, we may decide to give them the benefit of the doubt, knowing that our own intuitions may be being fueled by our own fear of losing social status.

Research can also help us avoid accidental faux pas when we act altruistically ourselves. At the very least, the findings of these studies show that you should avoid making too much noise about your good deeds. “And if other people mention them, you should minimize them,” says Raihani. Even if you think you are simply sharing encouraging information about a cause you care about, you should stay closer to modesty.

And if you happen to receive some benefit from a selfless gesture, you had better be honest about it. Imagine, for example, that a gesture of kindness at the office ends up getting the attention of a boss, who then offers you a promotion. You might be viewed more favorably by others if you publicly admit this consequence, rather than letting others muse over the idea that you somehow planned this out in advance.

“If we end up receiving benefits because of a kind deed, it makes sense to be transparent about it,” says Carlson. Otherwise, it might appear that you were deliberately managing your reputation to gain status.

It may be that the only sure way to avoid the so-called “disregard of benefactors” is to perform your good deeds in complete secrecy. And if others discover the truth despite your attempts to hide it—well, then the good reputation that follows will simply be a bonus.

Oscar Wilde may have best described it more than a century ago. “The best feeling in the world is to perform a good deed anonymously—and someone finds it later.”

* David Robson is a science writer based in London, UK. Your next book, The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Transform Your Life (The Effect of Expectation: How Your Mental Posture Can Transform Your Life) will be published by Canongate and Henry Holt in early 2022. It is available for advance purchase.