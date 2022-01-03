Why honey is a superfood for bees | Agribusiness

They are not only producers but also consume honey — and in a very sophisticated way. Offer a sick bee different varieties of honey, for example, and it will choose the one that best fights its infection.

People, on the other hand, have a lot to learn from bees regarding the nutritional characteristics of honey. A few decades ago, most lists of “functional foods” — those that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition — did not mention honey, according to entomologist May Berenbaum of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “Even beekeepers — and, of course, scientists studying bees — considered honey to be nothing more than sugar water,” she said.

From that time until today, much research has revealed that honey is full of plant chemicals that influence the health of bees. The components of honey can help bees live longer, increase their tolerance to unfavorable conditions such as extreme cold, and enhance their ability to fight infections and heal wounds. The findings indicate ways to help bees, which have been suffering greatly in recent years from parasites, exposure to pesticides and loss of habitat.

“It’s just a remarkable substance and people may not yet value it very much,” according to Berenbaum.

Fruit of millions of years of evolution

Honey tastes good on toast or mixed with tea, but it’s much more than a sweetener.

Of course, the viscous liquid is mostly sugar, which the hive members use for sustenance. But it also comprises enzymes, vitamins, minerals and organic molecules that give each type of honey its unique characteristics and offer a host of health benefits for the bees.

Several insects can produce honey: carpenter bees, stingless bees, and even honey wasps—but only honey bees, of the Apis species, produce enough honey to supply grocery store shelves. This ability did not arise overnight; it is the result of millions of years of evolution.

Bees distinguished themselves from wasps about 120 million years ago, during a peak in the evolution and spread of angiosperms (flower-producing plants). This diversity of flora – in addition to a change in the behavior of bees, which started to feed the larvae with pollen and not insects – stimulated the evolution of about 20 thousand species of bees known today.

Specializing in honey making required some more chemical and behavioral skills. The bees began to add some nectar to the pollen and mold it into “packets” to facilitate transport. They also developed wax-secreting glands, which provided a way to separately store liquid nectar and solid pollen.

“Wax is a very flexible building material”, according to Christina Grozinger, an entomologist at the State University of Pennsylvania, USA, who studies the mechanisms responsible for the social behavior and health of bees.

To form a honeycomb, honeybees mold the wax into hexagons, which are the most efficient shape for storing a substance as they bond tightly together. “It’s an engineering feat,” says Grozinger.

Building many small, uniform cells has another advantage: larger surfaces mean faster evaporation of water – and less water means less microbe growth.

The honey production process that will fill the comb cells begins when the harvester bee sips the nectar. It may look like she’s eating, but the sugary snack doesn’t go to her stomach—at least not in the traditional sense. It stores the nectar in the crop, or in the honeydew vesicle, where it is mixed with various enzymes.

One of the first enzymes to come into contact with honey is invertase, which splits the honey’s sucrose molecules in half, generating the simple sugars glucose and fructose. Strangely, research indicates that bees do not have the genes necessary to make this sucrose-splitting enzyme – it is likely produced by a microbe that lives in the bee’s gut.

Upon returning to the hive, the honeybee regurgitates the mixture to the first bee on an insect “assembly line”. The subsequent passage from one mouth to the other further reduces the water content and introduces new enzymes. This process continues to break down the nectar and stop the growth of microbes.

The bees then deposit the mixture in a hive cell and evaporate more water by flapping their wings. Another enzyme comes along in the process — glucose oxidase — and converts some of the glucose into gluconic acid, which will help preserve the honey.

This chemical reaction also lowers pH (increasing acidity) and produces hydrogen peroxide — which prevents microbes from growing but can become toxic at higher levels. Still other enzymes, probably brought in with pollen and yeast, break down part of the peroxide, keeping its levels in balance.

Finally, the cell is ready to be sealed with wax. Nurse bees will feed other hive members the processed honey and the rest will be stored for cold or rainy days.

Nectar was what led Berenbaum to study honey – an interest that began to flourish in the mid-1990s.

She knew that nectar was infused with plant chemicals called phytochemicals: compounds that fight pests and help plant growth and metabolism. Berenbaum had a hunch that these phytochemicals arose when bees turned nectar into honey. And if they were there, she wanted to know what their role would be for the bees.

Berenbaum then began to check the diversity of chemical substances in honey. In 1998, his team concluded that different types of honey contained different levels of antioxidants, depending on the honey’s floral origin. “That piqued my interest,” she says.

His group later found that honeybees fed sugar water mixed with two honey phytochemicals — p-coumaric acid and the potent antioxidant quercetin — had better tolerance to pesticides than honeybees fed only sugar water. Also, bees that received the water mixed with phytochemicals lived longer than bees that didn’t, she and her colleagues reported in 2017 in Insects magazine.

Other research has revealed effects of adding phytochemicals to honey. Studies have shown that abscisic acid amplifies the bees’ immune response, reduces wound healing time and increases low temperature tolerance.

Other phytochemicals reduce the impact of parasites, which are a major cause of honeybee decline. Providing fungal-infected honeybees with a syrup containing thymol (a phytochemical derived from thymus plants), for example, reduces the number of fungal spores by more than half.

Phytochemicals have also been shown to inhibit the bacteria that cause European and American foulbrood – the latter being so contagious and devastating that the recommendation for its control is to burn entire hives to prevent its spread.

Apparently, some phytochemicals do their job by increasing the activity of genes related to detoxification and immunity. When bees feed on nectar phytochemicals like anabasin, for example, a gene responsible for making antimicrobial proteins increases their production, according to a research team reported in 2017 in the Journal of Economic Entomology.

And phytochemicals could benefit the health of bees by satisfying the communities of microbes that live in the hives: their microbiomes. Caffeine, gallic acid, p-coumaric acid and kaempferol increase the diversity and quantity of intestinal microbes in honey bees, researchers reported last year in the Journal of Applied Microbiology. The health of the intestinal microbiomes of honey bees is related to lower intensities of several infections by parasites.

Honeybees even choose health-beneficial varieties of honey when they are sick. Entomologist Silvio Erler and his team presented four types of honey for honeybees infected with parasites.

“We just gave them a choice,” says Erler, now at the Julius Kühn Institute in Germany. The sick bees preferred sunflower honey, which had the highest level of antibiotic activity and was the best cure for the infection, the team reported in the journal Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology.

Do honey bees heal themselves?

Despite the increased immunity and other health benefits provided by honey, bees still face problems. North American beekeepers lost 45 percent of their colonies between April 2020 and April 2021 — the second worst year since the Bee Informed Partnership’s research began in 2006.

Beekeepers often leave some honey in the hive, but food variety seems to be important. Research indicates that different types of honey, produced by bees harvesting flowers from wattle trees, sunflowers or a mixture of flowers, fight different types of bacteria.

Erler compares this variety to a pharmacy. “We go to the pharmacy… and we say, we need this for a headache and that for a stomachache. And at the pharmacy, we have all the meds in one place.”

But bees are only able to build their honey pharmacy if the right flowers are available, not just in number and diversity, but throughout the season, according to Berenbaum, who co-authored an analysis of the impact of honey on health. of bees in the Annual Review of Entomology, 2021 edition. This biodiversity is lacking in the large production fields where bees are sent every year to pollinate basic products such as almonds, apples, pumpkins and pears.

Increasing floral diversity actually makes healthier bees, says Arathi Seshadri, an entomologist at the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Honey Bee Health Laboratory in Davis, California. And the USDA encourages landowners to convert part of their productive land into wilderness with its Conservation Reserves Program. “Agriculture has to continue”, says Seshadri, “but it also needs to support the pollinators”.

Better nutrition for bees will not solve all the problems faced by these insects. But ensuring that honeybees have access to their own medicines can help, according to Silvio Erler. He suggests that beekeepers leave part of the honey made with various flowers in the hive, so that the bees have a well-stocked honey pharmacy throughout the year.

And May Berenbaum, who started her research years ago because she thought honey wasn’t getting enough attention from science, says the accumulation of knowledge is a step in the right direction. “I’m happy to see that honey is finally getting attention,” she says.

*Berly McCoy is a freelance science writer and producer in northwestern Montana.