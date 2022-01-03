Why is the movie making waves?

The year 2021 was about to end without a new production that would move social media when, behold, the Netflix movie “No Look Up” appears. For starters, the feature stars a major Hollywood team like Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and more.

Then we have the story: two astronomers discover that a deadly comet is heading towards Earth. However, the pair are discredited when they try to warn the population of impending chaos. Until then, nothing that other productions of the genre have not already presented.

Check out the official trailer for the film below:

The film’s success mirrors reality

Many people have praised the film with enthusiasm on major social media. The reason has to do with the theme, which is super current and mirrors reality situations.

This is because the characters who, even informed about the danger of the comet, refuse to accept it and start to deny what is about to happen. With that, they are treated as real deniers, a reference to those who treat the Covid-19 pandemic and climate emergencies with disdain.

“The movie “No Look Up” is a sharp social critic, which shows how science is treated, how denial is gaining ground and is an allegorical tale inspired by the climate crisis. Watch it!” declared one Twitter user.

Another user of the same platform also reinforced the denial aspect that many people adopt in the face of social problems, a behavior, that is, intensified during the pandemic:

“Don’t Look Up” is basically the mantra of denial that says “we don’t want you to see the truth, we want you to stay blind and do what we say.” Netflix nailed the movie’s theme and satire.”

It is worth noting that the film’s cast itself also confirmed that the production is about who treats science with ignorance in the face of catastrophes. Many saw, for example, in the character played by Meryl Streep, the actions of former US President Donald Trump.

While ruling the most powerful nation in the world, the former president has come to deny that climate change was anything to worry about. Trump also vehemently advocated unproven treatments against the coronavirus.