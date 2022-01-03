Why Pantanal will be the big TV attraction in 2022? · TV News

On the air from March onwards, Pantanal promises to be the great bastion of Brazilian television in 2022. The reasons for this are the strong treatment that Globo has given to dissemination and investments in production and locations. THE broadcaster also bets heavily on nostalgia of a plot extremely remembered by viewers.

The remake of Pantanal updates the original by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, shown by the extinct Rede Manchete (1983-1999). The direction is now by Rogério Gomes, Papinha, who has already done other works by the author, such as Paraíso (2009). The adaptation is played by Bruno Luperi, grandson of Barbosa and who was the author of Velho Chico (2016).

According to the TV news, the bet is big due to the wishes of José Luiz Villamarim and Ricardo Waddington, Dramaturgy genre directors and Globo’s general director of Entertainment, respectively. The plot is the first soap opera made in the partnership of both as commanders of the main sector of the leading network.

Much because of this, there is a natural internal demand for Pantanal to be a practically perfect soap opera in every way. A proof of this was the disagreement between Rogério Gomes and Ricardo Waddington, behind the scenes of the plot, due to artistic disagreements. Officially, Globo denies any problem.

Globo began promoting Pantanal in the press and in its programming still in 2020, more than a year before recording began. Um Lugar ao Sol, current nine o’clock attraction, only began to be mentioned in October, a month before its debut.

The fact was seen as a privilege of the new management in relation to the old serial, which had been approved and started its work with Silvio de Abreu in charge of the daily soap operas. Today, Abreu runs the soap opera project for HBO Max, streaming from WarnerMedia.

There is also the nostalgia factor. Pantanal is, to this day, remembered as one of the biggest productions outside Globo and as the soap opera that changed the way in which daily plots were produced on Brazilian TV. Juma, previously made by Cristiana Oliveira, is one of the most remembered characters in history. That’s what Globo bets on to raise the numbers of its prime time and make Brazil stop.